SI All-American Candidate JD Davison Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: JD Davison
Projected Position: Point Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Letohatchee (Ala.) Calhoun School
Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Lean, muscular build that will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: Superior athlete with a devastating combination of speed, quickness and agility. Davison is the kind of player who would have a field day at a combine, testing off the charts in most categories. He uses his athleticism to dominate in every facet.

Instincts: Davison has a high basketball IQ and is naturally equipped in all facets to run the show. Davison’s penetrating ability opens up everything for he and his teammates, and he tends to make the right play once past the first line of defense, whether calling his own number or finding the open man.

Polish: Davison is a natural-born leader with poise and patience coaches dream about. He picks his spots strategically and controls the tempo at all times. 

Bottom Line: Davison’s stock will continue to rise because he’s the perfect combination of winner and “wow” playmaker. His motor never quits and his combination of speed and explosion has him going on an upward trajectory at the next level and beyond. 

Basketball

