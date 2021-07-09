Alabama Commit Ty Simpson Named No. 3 Quarterback in 2022 Class Per Sports Illustrated All-American

Simpson competed in the Elite 11 Finals last weekend and was honored as one of the top signal callers in the country there as well.

All this week, Sports Illustrated All-American has been slowly unveiling its top 25 quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

On Friday afternoon, the top five signal callers were revealed and Alabama commit Ty Simpson made the cut, coming in at No. 3 behind Ohio State's Quinn Ewers and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

Simpson has been verbally committed to the Crimson Tide since February and competed in the Elite 11 Finals last weekend, where he was recognized as one of the top players in the nation.

The position rankings from SIAA precede the SI99 rankings, the preseason mark of America's top college football prospects regardless of position, which will be released in August.

Here is what SIAA had to say about Simpson and his game:

3. Ty Simpson

Vitals: 6'2", 200 pounds

School: Martin (Tenn.) Westview

Committed To: Alabama



2020 Stats: 1,868 yards, 61%, 20 TDs, 4 INT

The top pair on this list represent the floor vs. ceiling debate to a high degree, and it won't soon end, but Simpson is a blend of said argument. The physical tools are worth a second look, from a strong frame to near-elite arm strength and relatively clean mechanics. The intangibles, areas where SI All-American is now spending more time than ever, are near off the charts. The son of a college coach and a two-sport standout (baseball) yet to focus on football 12 months a year, Simpson has an intriguing combination of known tools and positional upside.

From an arm standpoint, he has little issue driving the ball to the second and third level with consistency. He isn't asked to get through secondary reads as much as most on this list, not to mention the offense isn't as pass-heavy, but finds open options when things break down like few in the class can. More play-maker than surgical volume passer, Simpson's ability to move in the passing game or in RPO scenarios provides another element of consideration for opposing defenses.

Don't confuse play-maker with risk-taker as much as Simpson's lack of reps may suggest. He is an efficient passer, smart runner and chain-mover, again highlighting the decision-making instilled in him from a young age as the son of Jason Simpson. Alabama's latest addition to the QB room may take some time to ready for the SEC West, but another year of prep success and that physical floor will help to bridge the gap.