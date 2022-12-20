Skip to main content

Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos

High school recruits can officially sign letters of intent starting Wednesday, and while more madness may take place, the Crimson Tide are primed for a big splash.
If there is anything predictable about recruiting, it is its unpredictability.

That statement has once again been proven true as the early signing period will open on Wednesday and run through Friday, and chaos has already ensued has high school recruits will be eligible to sign their names on the dotted line.

Raymond Pulido, a 4-star offensive lineman who was committed to Alabama since August, decommitted two days ago and instead opted to play closer to home for Arizona.

A week before that, the Crimson Tide was able to get one of the top defensive prospects left on the board in edge rusher Keon Keeley, who originally committed to Notre Dame. Granted, it was predicted that Keeley would take his talents to Tuscaloosa after parting ways with the Fighting Irish, but he still took visits to other programs before announcing his commitment.

In a vacuum, none of these moves are earth-shattering (well Keeley's kind of is but hold that thought), but each of these moves, along with many others, carry a lot of weight ahead of signing day. Verbal commits are the second-to-last step in the recruiting process, ahead of signing the national letter of intent. But the recent action on the recruiting trail serves as a reminder that a verbal commit is just that - verbal. There is nothing binding about it.

Take 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola. The consensus No. 1 recruit was committed to Ohio State since May, but on Dec. 17, Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes. All the signs are pointing to him following in the footsteps of his father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, who played collegiately at Nebraska.

Again, it's not a big deal on its own; after all, Raiola won't play college football until 2024, but for it to happen so close to signing day, it raises a lot of eyebrows.

Wednesday is going to be a crazy day for a lot of programs, but especially for Alabama. The Crimson Tide has the top recruiting class of 2023, highlighted by Keeley, cornerback Caleb Downs and running back Justice Haynes. But one of the most regarded classes in recent program history can potentially become legendary for two reasons.

First, Alabama could get some serious offensive line help with the potential addition of Kadyn Proctor, the top prospect in Iowa who originally committed to the in-state Hawkeyes. But a recent visit to Tuscaloosa has definitely created waves.

Proctor will sign early Wednesday morning, and after the max exodus of offensive lineman after a pedestrian season, having him sign will be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The second reason comes on the other side of the ball: James Smith and Qua Russaw.

The defensive duo are both undecided as of now, but the pair of 5-stars from Carver in Montgomery are predicted to join Alabama, and they will sign Wednesday afternoon. Should both players sign (they've been marketed as a package deal) Alabama could potentially run a defensive line comprising Keeley, Smith, Russaw and 4-star edge rusher Yhonzae Perry. Keep in mind those guys would join a defense that already has Jaheim Oatis and Chris Braswell returning.

As exciting as it may be, however, none of it is confirmed until pen is put to paper, hence the strong possibility of chaos that could take place on signing day. That said, it's safe to expect Alabama to emerge as one of the winners of signing day, both for the ones that are known, and for the ones fans will get to know.

