University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats told the media earlier this week that he and his staff were expecting a new commitment and on Friday, that came to fruition.

2020 five-star combo guard Joshua Primo announced that he would be committing to the Crimson Tide over Creighton per his Twitter account. He also had offers from Ohio State, Oregon, TCU, California, among others.

In February, the Toronto native made the decision he would be reclassifying from the 2021 class into the 2020 class. 247Sports rates the 6-foot-6, 180 pound guard as the No. 1 overall player in Canada, 27th in his entire class, and seventh combo guard overall.

Primo electrified last month at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp in front of scouts and general managers in Chicago and had ESPN's Jonathan Givony projecting him as a first round pick in the league's 2021 draft.

He also participated in FIBA's U19 World Championships last year alongside Alabama's other signee in the 2020 class, four-star forward Keon Ambrose Hylton.

Primo's primary recruiter was assistant Bryan Hodgson.

His official visit came back at the end of December when the Crimson Tide hosted Primo and his family for the Richmond game. Creighton was the only other place he took a visit to during this process.

With guards Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. headed to the NBA for now, Primo appears to be the one who can help fill their spots and have an immediate impact as soon as he gets to Tuscaloosa.