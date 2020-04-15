2023 DE Peter Woods In Regular Communication with Alabama Staff

Peter Woods is just a few months away from the start to his sophomore season at Thompson High School, the reigning AHSAA 7A state champions.

In only one season of varsity play with the Warriors, the six-foot-four, 250 pound defensive end accumulated 60 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble.

Now, the class of 2023 prospect holds 12 scholarship offers from the likes of the University of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, UAB, Florida, Indiana, and South Carolina.

This is only the beginning for Woods.

“I know that the attention I am getting in the recruiting world as just a freshman is very rare,” Woods said. “So, for that reason, no I never would have thought all these schools would be interested in me right now. I am just really blessed to be even considered by them.”

Last month before COVID-19 put a halt on in-person recruiting, Woods was in Tuscaloosa for the program’s final Junior Day event of the spring. It was there he picked up the opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide from coach Nick Saban.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Saban,” Woods said. “We talked about my future, and how he was pleased with my progression in size and gameplay. It was a very exciting day for me and my family.”

Overall, Woods says he and his family really enjoyed the trip. What stood out to the Alabaster native the most was the upgrades to the strength and conditioning program.

“It was amazing,” Woods said. “I got a lot of information about academics, football, nutrition, and the crazy renovations they are doing to their facilities. I really like how they [Dr. Matt Rhea and coach David Ballou] utilize technology to ensure that the players are well taken care of while trying to increase skill.”

With all recruiting contact moving virtually until at least June, Crimson Tide assistants Sal Sunseri, Freddie Roach, and Karl Scott keep in touch with the rising sophomore on a weekly basis.

“I try to communicate with them at least twice a week,” Woods said. “They care about me academically and want to make sure I have the grades to succeed. They also care about my family and how we are doing during the quarantine.”

Alabama is no stranger to pulling talent from Thompson. Sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a former Warrior and the program’s first pledge in the recruiting class of 2022 is four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, one of Woods’ teammates.

Back on that March 7th visit, along with Woods and Alexander, two more Warriors were in attendance — 2022 running back Brandon Franklin and 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell.

“Being at Thompson has given me access to some amazing coaches,” Woods said. “They push me to be better on and off the field everyday.”

Woods is nowhere near a decision yet as he is taking in and relishing the process and wants to give all schools giving him attention, consideration throughout his recruitment. He says Clemson and South Carolina are two schools that have started to build a relationship more recently.

“Almost all the schools recruiting me have successful football programs,” Woods said. “But what sets a school apart is the environment off the field, whether that is academically or physically training with the medical staff. That is what I am looking for.”