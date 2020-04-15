Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

2023 DE Peter Woods In Regular Communication with Alabama Staff

Peter Woods’ Twitter account (@35PWoo)

Tyler Martin

Peter Woods is just a few months away from the start to his sophomore season at Thompson High School, the reigning AHSAA 7A state champions. 

In only one season of varsity play with the Warriors, the six-foot-four, 250 pound defensive end accumulated 60 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. 

Now, the class of 2023 prospect holds 12 scholarship offers from the likes of the University of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, UAB, Florida, Indiana, and South Carolina. 

This is only the beginning for Woods.

“I know that the attention I am getting in the recruiting world as just a freshman is very rare,” Woods said. “So, for that reason, no I never would have thought all these schools would be interested in me right now. I am just really blessed to be even considered by them.” 

Last month before COVID-19 put a halt on in-person recruiting, Woods was in Tuscaloosa for the program’s final Junior Day event of the spring. It was there he picked up the opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide from coach Nick Saban. 

“I had a great conversation with Coach Saban,” Woods said. “We talked about my future, and how he was pleased with my progression in size and gameplay. It was a very exciting day for me and my family.” 

Overall, Woods says he and his family really enjoyed the trip. What stood out to the Alabaster native the most was the upgrades to the strength and conditioning program. 

“It was amazing,” Woods said. “I got a lot of information about academics, football, nutrition, and the crazy renovations they are doing to their facilities. I really like how they [Dr. Matt Rhea and coach David Ballou] utilize technology to ensure that the players are well taken care of while trying to increase skill.”

With all recruiting contact moving virtually until at least June, Crimson Tide assistants Sal Sunseri, Freddie Roach, and Karl Scott keep in touch with the rising sophomore on a weekly basis. 

“I try to communicate with them at least twice a week,” Woods said. “They care about me academically and want to make sure I have the grades to succeed. They also care about my family and how we are doing during the quarantine.” 

Alabama is no stranger to pulling talent from Thompson. Sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a former Warrior and the program’s first pledge in the recruiting class of 2022 is four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, one of Woods’ teammates. 

Back on that March 7th visit, along with Woods and Alexander, two more Warriors were in attendance — 2022 running back Brandon Franklin and 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell. 

“Being at Thompson has given me access to some amazing coaches,” Woods said. “They push me to be better on and off the field everyday.”  

Woods is nowhere near a decision yet as he is taking in and relishing the process and wants to give all schools giving him attention, consideration throughout his recruitment. He says Clemson and South Carolina are two schools that have started to build a relationship more recently. 

“Almost all the schools recruiting me have successful football programs,” Woods said. “But what sets a school apart is the environment off the field, whether that is academically or physically training with the medical staff. That is what I am looking for.”

Comments (1)
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Potential is endless for this kid. Had one Thompson assistant tell me that he was their best defensive lineman all season. That says a lot for the 7A State champions

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Things Bama Podcast: Lawson Schaffer Talks Career, Program Direction

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Live with the Tide: Spring National Signing Day Updates

The National Spring Signing Period runs until August 1

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 3

Crimson Tikes is doing a special series this week, which would have featured A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Instead, we kind of wondered what instead might be going on at the stadium:

Anthony Sisco

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Woodrow Lowe

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Alabama at Tennessee

alabama football, Tennesee football, Gene Stallings, Phillip Doyle, Stacy Harrison

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 14, 2020

A look at the sports world beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Less Than 10 Days Away, 5 Things Alabama Fans Need to Know about the 2020 NFL Draft

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has become the talk of the first round as the speculation grows about where he'll end up

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 15, 2020

Your daily briefing for what’s going on with Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: Don't Buy The Talk That Tua Tagovailoa's Draft Stock is Dropping

Christopher Walsh tackles the sudden rumors and speculation surrounding Tua Tagovailoa during the final days before the draft

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 2

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell