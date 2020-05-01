Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Tim Keenan Lists Top Schools, 2022 Offers Handed Out

Tyler Martin

Two 2021 University of Alabama football targets announced their top schools this week. 

The first coming from five-star cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. out of Miami Palmetto High School in South Florida earlier this week. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound defensive back named Florida, Alabama, and Clemson his three schools. 

While considered a strong Gator lean, do not discredit the Crimson Tide's shot at landing the star corner. Assistants Charles Huff and Pete Goulding have been in regular communication with Marshall. 

Marshall is listed as the 29th overall player and No. 3 corner on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. 

On Friday morning, four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan announced a top 15 of Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Maryland, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and UAB. 

The big 6-foot-2, 340 pound nose tackle is one of the best in-state prospects and his high school teammate, four-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams have had playful discussions about teaming up at the college level. 

Despite everything moving virtually, the Crimson Tide coaching staff has sent out a handful of 2022 offers this week. Here is the list of reported scholarships that prospects have announced: 

Four-star defensive end Enai White (Imhotep Institute - Philadelphia, Penn.)

Four-star offense tackle Gunner Givens (Lord Botetourt - Daleville, Va.)

Four-star defensive end Francois Nolton (Edison - Miami, Fla.)

Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce Westwood - Fort Pierce, Fla.)

Safety Tre Donaldson (Florida State University School - Tallahassee, Fla.)

The lone reported 2023 offer belonged to safety Rahmir Stewart, who is teammates with White at Imhotep Institute. 

