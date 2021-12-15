Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Football Beefs Up Defensive Line With 2022 Signee Isaiah Hastings

Hastings is yet another Canadian prospect to take his talents south to Tuscaloosa
Author:

The Canadian pipeline to Tuscaloosa grew stronger on Wednesday morning with 2022 defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings, who signed his national letter of intent to Alabama football. 

Hastings, who received a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide back in September, verbally committed to Alabama just over two months later and never looked back. Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Florida were his other finalists. 

Hastings will be an early enrollee and arrive next month at the Capstone. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is considered Canada's top football recruit for the 2022 cycle. After leaving Ontario in the summer, Hastings played his senior season at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla.

Before finishing his first season in the United States, Hastings' offer sheet totaled over 30 schools. In only seven games, Hastings tailed 6.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries.

Read More

"They've showed a lot of love, they're the best team in the country and they want to be the best," Hastings previously told Sports Illustrated All-American after his official visit to Tuscaloosa in October. "If you go to Alabama, you're literally playing for a dynasty and the greatest coach of all time."

Hastings added: "What I really like about Alabama is that they're winners and they want to be the best. That's something I want to be as well. But when you meet them it's more of a family feel. From the outside looking in it's like, 'oh 'Bama, they're very serious and militant.' And they are very serious about the game, but it also has a family appeal."

Isaiah Hastings
Recruiting

Alabama Football Beefs Up Defensive Line With 2022 Signee Isaiah Hastings

3 minutes ago
Jake Pope and Nick Saban
Recruiting

Safety Jake Pope Signs His National Letter of Intent to Alabama

4 minutes ago
2022 Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett
Recruiting

Top OT Elijah Pritchett Signs with Alabama

46 minutes ago
Crimson Tikes: Ka-Ching
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bryce Savings & Loan

1 hour ago
2022 Gang
Recruiting

Early Signing Day Tracker: Alabama Football's Class of 2022 Signees

4 hours ago
Jalen Hurts cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 15, 2016
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 15, 2021

8 hours ago
_RS27462
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

8 hours ago
_RS27153
All Things Bama

Alabama Gives Up Highest Point Total of the Season at Memphis

8 hours ago