Breaking: Alabama Lands Grad Transfer Tight End Carl Tucker Jr.

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama football team just filled a major position of need for the upcoming 2020 season. 

North Carolina tight end Carl Tucker, Jr. announced on his Twitter account that he would be transferring to the Capstone as a grad transfer. Tucker has one year of eligibility left. 

Tucker appeared in 38 games for the Tar Heels over his five seasons in Chapel Hill. During his career, he has caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. 

This story will be updated. 

