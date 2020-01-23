Bama Central
Alabama Set To Host Two Official 2020 Visitors

Tyler Martin

Along with the two 2021 unofficial visitors, who will be on campus at the University of Alabama this weekend, two 2020 prospects will be in town as well on official visits. 

One is, long-time Crimson Tide commit and three-star offensive tackle, Damieon George and the other is three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw. 

George has been a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide since June of last year. The Houston, Tx., native has taken unofficial visits throughout his recruitment to the likes of LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. The one and only official visit he will take is the one to Tuscaloosa this weekend. 

The 6-foot-6, 350 pound offensive lineman is an Under Armor All-American and at the practices at that event last month, he impressed with his size and strength against some top talent. 

Barring anything unexpected, George is expected to sign with Alabama on Feb.5, joining Javion Cohen and Seth McLaughlin as the Crimson Tide's Class of 2020 offensive linemen. 

Rakestraw's rise up recruiting boards has been well-documented. Last weekend, he was in Columbia, MO., visiting with the Missouri Tigers. Now he continues his jam-packed month with a trip to the Yellowhammer State on Friday. 

Alabama offered the 6-foot-1, 170 pound cornerback a few weeks ago and it appears to be the front runner to land his services, although the home state Texas Longhorns could make a late push. Rakestraw will take an official visit to Austin on Jan. 31 - Feb. 2. 

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban took an in-home visit with Rakestraw and his family earlier this week. 

Rakestraw was named the Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year after his senior season and helped lead Duncanville High School to a 15-1 record, with an appearance in the Texas 6A Division 1 title game. 

Just A Minute: We're Adding a Cartoon?

Announcing the addition of "Crimson Tikes" to the BamaCentral lineup

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Kansas State Basketball Suspends Two Players For Alabama Game

Both juniors James Love and David Sloan will be serving suspensions as a result of the team's brawl with Kansas Tuesday

Joey Blackwell

by

David247

Former Alabama Basketball Coach Wimp Sanderson and Christopher Walsh Join the All Things Bama Podcast

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

In 1988, Alabama Gymnastics Started a Great Tradition

Alabama's first national title in a sport other than football occurred under the direction of Sarah and David Patterson

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Gets What it Needs, a Road win at Vanderbilt, 77-62

The win for Alabama marks the first time since 1986 that the Crimson Tide has won three-straight agains the Commodores

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

Live updates and analysis regarding the Crimson Tide's road trip to Nashville against the Commodores

Joey Blackwell

Two Elite 2021 Prospects Expected To Be at Alabama This Weekend

Five-stars Dylan Brooks and Amarius Mims are set to be in Tuscaloosa over the weekend

Tyler Martin

Crimson Corner: Just exactly how good is this Alabama basketball offense right now?

The Crimson Tide has won eight of its last 11 games, but where does it stack up against the rest of the NCAA?

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Softball has Three Players on Preseason All-SEC Team

The Crimson Tide leads the league with three players on coaches' preseason All-SEC team

Christopher Walsh