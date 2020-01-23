Along with the two 2021 unofficial visitors, who will be on campus at the University of Alabama this weekend, two 2020 prospects will be in town as well on official visits.

One is, long-time Crimson Tide commit and three-star offensive tackle, Damieon George and the other is three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw.

George has been a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide since June of last year. The Houston, Tx., native has taken unofficial visits throughout his recruitment to the likes of LSU, Georgia, Texas A & M, and Ole Miss. The one and only official visit he will take is the one to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 350 pound offensive lineman is an Under Armor All-American and at the practices at that event last month, he impressed with his size and strength against some top talent.

Barring anything unexpected, George is expected to sign with Alabama on Feb.5, joining Javion Cohen and Seth McLaughlin as the Crimson Tide's Class of 2020 offensive linemen.

Rakestraw's rise up recruiting boards has been well-documented. Last weekend, he was in Columbia, MO., visiting with the Missouri Tigers. Now he continues his jam-packed month with a trip to the Yellowhammer State on Friday.

Alabama offered the 6-foot-1, 170 pound cornerback a few weeks ago and it appears to be the front runner to land his services, although the home state Texas Longhorns could make a late push. Rakestraw will take an official visit to Austin on Jan. 31 - Feb. 2.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban took an in-home visit with Rakestraw and his family earlier this week.

Rakestraw was named the Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year after his senior season and helped lead Duncanville High School to a 15-1 record, with an appearance in the Texas 6A Division 1 title game.