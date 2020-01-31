Previewing Alabama's Junior Day: Key Names to Watch

The University of Alabama football program's first major Junior Day of the year is Saturday and the list of prospects is star studded.

With head coach Nick Saban and staff finishing up their time on the road, trying to seal the deal with the remaining targets in 2020, they can work toward laying the groundwork for a solid class in 2021.

Here are some players in next year’s crop that will be in town this weekend who could be huge additions:

The Brockermeyer Twins (Five-star OT Tommy and Four-star OC James) (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, TX)

Football is in the Brockermeyers' DNA. Their father, Blake, played at Texas and nine years in the NFL. Their older brother, Luke, currently plays for the Longhorns. But there is growing optimism that these two, Tommy and James, will leave their home state when they head off to college.

Whenever they make their college decision, they will more than likely be a combo package. James, the No. 3 ranked center in the nation, is currently on offer watch for the Crimson Tide, but a source tells BamaCentral that an offer is coming soon. Tommy is rated as the No. 1 tackle in the 2021 class and No. 3 overall player. Both of them traveled to Clemson last weekend, and after their visit to Alabama on Saturday, will travel across the state to visit Auburn.

Five-star CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley - Pinson, Ala.)

Arguably, the best player in the Yellowhammer state for the 2021 cycle is McKinstry. A two-sport athlete, who excels on the gridiron and the hardwood. His elite ball skills and instincts allow who to suit up on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back, but he'll make his money as a corner at the next level. Earlier this week, Saban stopped by and took in one of McKinstry's basketball games.

He is clearly a top priority for Alabama in 2021, especially if rising Crimson Tide junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II has a great 2020 campaign, which could see him leaving school early to head to the NFL. Last month, the 5-foot-11, 172 pound corner shared his top eight schools, which included the Crimson Tide, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Clemson, Ohio State, Miami, and Georgia. Although, all signs are pointing to a three-team race between Alabama, Clemson, and Auburn to land McKinstry.

Four-star DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)

The next great Crimson Tide nose tackle from the Birmingham, AL. area, to follow in the footsteps of guys like Da'Ron Payne and Quinnen Williams, could be Keenan. His 6-foot-2, 340 pound frame allows him to be a disruptor, who shed blocks with ease and throw opposing offensive linemen, at the high school level, around like it's nothing.

As for his recruitment, it is still early, but it looks like it is going to be an all SEC battle between the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

Four-star TE Hudson Wolfe (Hardin County - Savannah, TN)

Alabama shored up the tight end position for the upcoming 2020 season with the addition of North Carolina grad transfer Carl Tucker, Jr. earlier this week, but what about 2021 and beyond? Look no further than Wolfe.

He is a balanced blocker and pass catcher, but his 6-foot-6, 235 pound build allows him to be a mismatch nightmare, when he lines up in the slot or out wide at receiver. During his junior year, he caught 30 passes for 507 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Saban and assistant coach Kyle Flood came and visited Wolfe at his school last week. His most recent offers include two from two different Pac-12 schools, Southern California and Oregon.

Three-star WR Christian Lewis (Pleasant Grove - Pleasant Grove, Ala.)

While he might not hold an Alabama offer yet, Lewis could see that change in the weeks to come. He is a 6-foot-3, 185 pound receiver, who had a outstanding junior season, catching 20 touchdown passes to go along with 1,398 receiving yards.

The Crimson Tide hosted Lewis back in September for the Ole Miss game and since then he has received two SEC offers from Tennessee and Texas A & M. If Alabama were to extend an offer, it is hard to think that it would not be in the driver seat to land his commitment.