Alabama Has Its Next Birmingham-Area Nose Tackle in 2021 Signee Tim Keenan

At 6-foot-2, 340 pounds Keenan is a classic defensive tackle that is heavily valued in coach Nick Saban's defensive scheme

With his paperwork officially coming in on Wednesday morning, 2021 defensive tackle Tim Keenan is ready to become the next University of Alabama nose tackle from Birmingham, following in the footsteps of Da'Ron Payne, Quinnen Williams, and DJ Dale.

"People get developed at Alabama," Keenan told Bama Central. "The Birmingham brotherhood that has come through like Quinnen Williams, Da'Ron Payne, and now DJ Dale. I talk to DJ a lot. Being apart of that and being apart of that in the future is big."

Keenan's 2020 campaign was stopped short due to leg injury, but that didn't stop him from recording 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries as a senior.

He will join the Alabama program next summer.

Keenan chose the Crimson Tide back in August over Georgia, LSU, Georgia Tech, and UAB.

"He is a run-stopper," Ramsay coach Reuben Nelson previously told Bama Central. "He does a great job. I think he will be a two-gap player and I think he has a football knowledge that is outstanding. College coaches can only add to that knowledge and make him better. With the right d-line coaches, his potential is unstoppable."

Sports Illustrated All-American likes Keenan's chances of filling that classic nose tackle role coach Nick Saban values in his defense, similar to a Terrance Cody.

Prospect: DL Tim Keenan

Projected Position: Defensive tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 340 pounds

School: Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay High School

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Massive frame with thick torso and big hips. Big, powerful lower-half.



Athleticism: Displays surprising snap quickness and change of direction skills for a nose tackle. Excellent point of attack strength with heavy hands and a powerful punch. Flashes above-average closing quickness in space to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Go-to move is his swim move, and will swipe to shed blockers in tight space. Good ball-location skills in the post-snap phase - quick to read run and pass. Shows a knack for sniffing out screens and hustles in pursuit.

Polish: Should be able to contribute early in his college career due to size, toughness and strength. Already shows solid instincts and vision. Will need to continue improving his hand usage and add more to his toolbox.

Bottom Line: Keenan is a classic 0-technique/1-technique nose tackle who will fit in a 2-gap scheme. He is a natural space-eater with strength, vision and deceptive quickness to close and finish. He won’t generate an abundance of pass-rush production, yet he will be a valuable contributor on early downs to a defensive front.