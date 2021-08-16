Alabama Basketball Target 2022 Guard Nick Smith Jr. Nears Decision Date

The senior shooting guard visited Alabama in early June and believes he'll know his college destination in the near future.

Alabama basketball signed the seventh-ranked recruiting class of 2021, per SI All-American, and took advantage of its sweep of SEC championship crowns last season.

But as the most recent wave of talent nears their first season under coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide have yet to gain any commitments from high school prospects of the 2022 class.

That's not for lack of being interested in highly-rated prospects, though, as Alabama remains a contender for one of the top shooting guards in the country, Nick Smith Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas.

The uncommitted senior visited Alabama in early June and, for whatever it's worth, was the first prospect to arrive to Tuscaloosa after the NCAA allowed on-campus visits to resume beginning June 1.

Despite the efforts of the Crimson Tide, Smith Jr. remains focused on other programs, too, including conference rivals Kentucky and Arkansas. Both schools have secured an in-person visit from Smith Jr. next month.

Here's what SIAA had to say about the shooting guard prospect:

Nick Smith Jr., SG, North Little Rock (Ark.)

Contenders: Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, NBL, Overtime Elite.

Latest Intel: Few had as sharp an ascension as Smith this summer after consistent dominant play, which culminated in his 31-point outing, on 10-of-18 from the field, in the Nike Peach Jam title game. Though, Smith fell just short of leading Brad Beal Elite (Mo.) to the hardware, it was clear that he’d made his case as one of the premiere guards in the 2022 class. That said, Smith was clear that he isn’t the type of elite player that needs all the shots in year one, he’s more focused on winning and loves the idea of being surrounded with other talented stars. As it stands, Smith will visit Kentucky on Sept. 2, Arkansas on Sept. 11 and Oklahoma on Sept. 18. He told SI he feels like he’ll know after his final visit.