Recruiting Corner: Decisions Nearing for 2022 Alabama Targets

The month of July has been kind to Alabama football, and the Crimson Tide looks to continue its recruiting momentum as it heads into the fall.

Alabama football received three pledges this month in athlete Antonio Kite, defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, and offensive tackle Tyler Booker, and the Crimson Tide could soon welcome another.

Manassas, Virginia native and 2022 linebacker Shawn Murphy will announce his college decision on July 25, with Alabama among LSU, Florida, Penn State, and Ohio State listed as his final choices.

Another name to keep an eye on is 2022 in-state defensive lineman Justice Finkley from Trussville, Alabama, as he's named a final three and looks to be nearing a decision.

With the Crimson Tide in contention for Finkley, the other two programs he's considering are Colorado and Texas.

There's another name to consider, though, as tight end Jaleel Skinner released his top five schools on July 14, with the Crimson Tide being considered among Texas, Florida State, Miami, and Clemson.

The Greer, South Carolina native hasn't released a commitment date, but Alabama, with 2022 tight end Elijah Brown having already pledged, could easily decide to pursue and sign a second player at that position.

After a somewhat characteristically slow start to the 2022 class, Alabama has quickly gained steam in its efforts of top senior prospects.

The Crimson Tide have 11 commits in the cycle, and more could be on the way before their senior seasons begin.

In August, Sports Illustrated All-American will release its annual player rankings, the SI99, a ranking of the top 99 high school seniors in the country, regardless of position.

With almost a dozen pledges already in the fold for next season, this will be a definitive outline of where those names stand, and where those who are considering the Crimson Tide stand nationally, as well.