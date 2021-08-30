Where Alabama football stands with the top five uncommitted recruits of 2022

The Crimson Tide looks to build from a strong summer on the recruiting trail, and some of its top remaining targets are still in play.

As of August 2, Alabama had the No. 2 recruiting class of 2022 with 14 commits, per SI All-American. And it trailed only Penn State for the top national ranking in the publication's most recent release.

In the past 30 days, Alabama lost one commit, running back Le'Veon Moss, and gained another in defensive back Jake Pope, who helped regain and round out its 14-member class heading into the fall.

Still, all is quiet, if only publicly, on the Alabama recruiting front. But with the regular season and subsequent weekend visits soon kicking off, there are reasons to believe it won't last long.

SIAA released its top five uncommitted recruits of 2022, and Alabama is in the mix for at least three of them. Here's some of what its recruiting pundit, John Garcia, Jr., offered on the prospects considering the Crimson Tide:

Walter Nolen, No. 2 Overall, No. 1 IDL

"The Powell (Tenn.) High School prospect has suited up for his new squad and there hasn't been a lack of buzz in the area since. His public top three remains in Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia, released August 24. The next day, though, Nolen made sure to remind fans of all the programs in pursuit, like Michigan, Florida, Alabama and others, that the race wasn't over and that the top group wasn't a final group.

"Nolen has featured fluidity on his lists of top schools for every release, as programs that were seemingly out for his services flew back in following visits to campus. Now it would appear that college game visits could add to the influence on America's top defender, pushing the race further into wide open status. However, as anyone on social media would relay, Nolen could end his recruitment at any time. He challenged followers to drive up his Instagram to a certain level and he would make a commitment, a move that of course paid off near immediately as Nolen flew up the follower mark."

Denver Harris, No. 6 Overall, No. 1 CB

"The nation's top cornerback projection will soon narrow his list, that much we know. Harris has been hinting at cutting his list to a top two for some time, and like Nolen is using social media followers (or the increase of) to get to that point. Of course the fans responded and got his Instagram up to the 10,000-follower mark, though Harris has yet to go public with the pair he will focus his recruitment on down the stretch.

"Harris is considering Alabama, LSU and in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M and was busy on the trail seeing each over the summer. Most sources indicate the Crimson Tide, with just one potential cornerback committed at this time, are major players in this race. If they secure one spot, it's anyone's guess on the second. A&M has recruited the Houston area well, Texas has general momentum under its new staff and LSU's reputation at the position continues to carry considerable weight."

Marvin Jones, Jr., No. 8 Overall, No. 3 Edge

"The Florida State legacy prospect has been pretty clear on his intentions throughout his recruitment and it remains true as of the last check in with SIAA. Jones is in no rush, plans to take several official visits in the fall ahead of a December decision between a wide variety of programs.

""Ohio State September 11, Oklahoma September 25, Alabama November 6, Florida State November 13," Jones said in late August.

"The business-like approach from Jones comes as no surprise given how long he has been coveted by most of the programs on his list. There hasn't been any top schools edits or official cuts, but the official visits are indicators of where his recruitment may go. He took several trips in the offseason, mostly within state lines to see Florida State, Miami and Florida.

"It's safe to assume the official visits, particularly out of state, will hold considerable weight if he is to depart the area."