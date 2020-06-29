Breaking: Alabama Secures Commitment of 2021 Three-Star DB Devonta Smith

The University of Alabama football program will have another Devonta Smith on its roster for the foreseeable future.

Not the wide receiver, of course, as he is set to complete his eligibility at the end of the 2020 campaign, but this time, it is a 2021 three-star defensive back out of La Salle High School in Cincinnati, who announced his verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday night.

Smith, a former Ohio State pledge, de-committed from the Buckeyes last week. He had been committed to Ryan Day’s program since March 16.

As a junior with the Lancers, the six-foot-one, 185 pound prospect recorded 72 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Alabama offered Smith back in February through assistant Charles Huff and coach Nick Saban. He was originally set for a visit to the Capstone in late March, but that was suspended due to COVID-19.

It is also important to note that, legendary Crimson Tide running back Shaun Alexander, is one of Smith’s cousins.

He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Pitt, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Georgia Tech, among others.

Smith is the second defensive back commitment in the Crimson Tide’s class, joining four-star safety Kaine Williams. He makes nine verbal pledges overall for Alabama this cycle.

According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 400 overall prospect in the country, 30th best cornerback, and No. 12 player in the state of Ohio.

He projects to stay at the cornerback position at the next level and has great hip movement, and good ball skills, given that he use to play on the offensive side of the ball, before going over to defensive full-time.

As the Alabama coaching staff fills out its defensive backfield for the rest of the 2021 cycle, a few more names to keep an eye are five-stars Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Jason Marshall Jr., and four-star Terrion Arnold.