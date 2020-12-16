DB Devonta Smith Becomes Alabama's First Signee of 2021 Early Signing Period

Alabama signs an elite cornerback from Ohio who has been a part of the class since June

The first national letter of intent is in for the University of Alabama and it's from 2021 cornerback Devonta Smith.

No, not the wide receiver, who is currently in the midst of a Heisman Trophy campaign. It's the talented defensive back who hails from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Alabama is getting a great kid off the field," La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin previously told Bama Central. "He is really good in the classroom. A hard-worker. A leader. Someone who puts the team above themselves. He can play multiple positions. He'll play corner, safety, receiver, and return kicks for us. So he is very versatile. He is a play maker every time he gets on the field."

Smith joined the Crimson Tide's class via flip from Ohio State back in June. He also had offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Penn State, and many others.

Check out what SIAA to say about Smith and his game:

Prospect: DB Devonta Smith

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Impressive body for cornerback. Broad shoulders and long arms. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional muscle; should handle 20 extra pounds with ease.

Athleticism: Good speed. Long-strider in open field, with above-average burst. Flexible hips and ankles. Light feet; little wasted motion while cutting. Natural hands. Outstanding leaper, capable of contorting body in air and high-pointing jump balls. Solid play strength as tackler, fighting off blocks.

Instincts: Comfortable tracking ball as man or zone defender. Innate awareness in coverage. Can break off assignment to fool quarterbacks into interceptions and deflections. Embraces physicality. Willing, able tackler in run game; arrives low, with power.

Polish: Boasts size, strength and athleticism to play in Big 10 right now. Little film of press coverage, but possesses tools to thrive jamming at LOS. Clear understanding of coverage concepts and responsibilities. Patient sussing through traffic while offering run support.

Bottom Line: Smith has the chance to outperform expectation coming out of high school. Alabama recruits nationally but Smith’s commitment has far more to do with his impressive collection of physical and mental tools. Should fly up the rankings his senior year, and eventually emerge as a starter in Tuscaloosa – at the very least.