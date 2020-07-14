SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Devonta Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Devonta Smith 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 
Position: Cornerback
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle 
Committed to: Ohio State 
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Impressive body for cornerback. Broad shoulders and long arms. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional muscle; should handle 20 extra pounds with ease. 

Athleticism: Good speed. Long-strider in open field, with above-average burst. Flexible hips and ankles. Light feet; little wasted motion while cutting. Natural hands. Outstanding leaper, capable of contorting body in air and high-pointing jump balls. Solid play strength as tackler, fighting off blocks. 

Instincts: Comfortable tracking ball as man or zone defender. Innate awareness in coverage. Can break off assignment to fool quarterbacks into interceptions and deflections. Embraces physicality. Willing, able tackler in run game; arrives low, with power. 

Polish: Boasts size, strength and athleticism to play in Big 10 right now. Little film of press coverage, but possesses tools to thrive jamming at LOS. Clear understanding of coverage concepts and responsibilities. Patient sussing through traffic while offering run support. 

Bottom Line: Smith has the chance to outperform expectation coming out of high school. Ohio State prioritizes local kids, but Smith’s commitment has far more to do with his impressive collection of physical and mental tools. Should fly up the rankings his senior year, and eventually emerge as a starter in Columbus – at the very least.

