DexPreps Unsigned-Senior Combine Giving Under-Recruited Prospects An Opportunity to Realize Dreams

Over the weekend, multiple unsigned-senior prospects from the state of Alabama displayed their talent at the DexPreps Combine in hopes of earning a change to play football at the college level

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Like so many other aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered college football recruiting in ways many people could have never imagined.

When recruiting went all virtual in March of 2020, the already-known class of 2021 prospects were set. They had their offers and contact with coaches who had already been in the process of recruiting them for a couple years.

But what about those diamond-in-the-rough prospects? The players who might have needed to attend different camps last summer. The ones who needed coaches to attend their games in person in the fall, but couldn't due to NCAA rules.

Well, Dexter Tolbert, the founder of DexPreps camps, is here to help shed some light on players who have been under-recruited over the last year and who just need a coach to just take a flyer on them.

Last Saturday, Tolbert, with the help of multiple assistants from the Birmingham area put on a Senior Combine for the 2021 prospects who have flown under-the-radar.

"We want to try our best to give these kids exposure because the pandemic has ruined so much," Tolbert said. "That's the goal. We had a few coaches come out and, I think, some kids will end up signing with some prep schools and maybe a couple Division II schools.

"That's the whole purpose of the camp, to help the kids. The goal is a free education and it will be tough for a lot of 2021 kids because of the pandemic."

Tolbert has been in the recruiting industry for nearly a decade and this was the second camp he's ever put on. This first one came in the winter of 2020 because the world shut down.

Roughly 55-60 unsigned-seniors made their way to Huffman High School for one of the final events to showcase their talent before the traditional signing day on Feb. 3.

Tolbert and his team had it all — 40-yard dash, broad jump, 5x10x5 drill, shuttle drills, 1-on-1's, and other speed/agility exercises.

video

"I just want to see all of these kids succeed," Tolbert said. "I know the talent is out there so my motivation is to help these kids better there lives through football and earning a scholarship to college."

Here are just a few of the top performers that made noise at Tolbert's camp over the weekend:

RB Sean Jackson (Hewitt Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

At 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, Jackson is a bowling ball and a quick one at that. He ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at 4.7 and showcased good separation and route-running in the 1-on-1 drills between the tailbacks and linebackers.

Jackson was a part of the two-headed backfield for Hewitt Trussville this past season with LSU signee Armoni Goodwin. Jackson accounted for 1,071 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 106 carries in 2020, while also hauling in 26 passes for 340 yards and an additional four scores.

He only has two offers in UAB and Delta State, but that could change over the next couple of weeks.

"It was a great opportunity to come out and compete with some of the best guys in Birmingham," Jackson said. "I think my performance today will give me some more exposure, but I think it was a good day all in all.

"Because of COVID-19, I felt like I flew under the radar. I didn't get to go to any camps earlier in the year and I have put everything on film now. I'm just waiting on my opportunity."

DE Justin Goodwin (Huffman - Birmingham, Ala.)

Goodwin was maybe the most physically-intimidating prospect to show up on Saturday at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds. He's violent, has great hands, and utilizes his brute strength to just bulldoze opposing offensive lineman.

He currently has three options on the table of West Alabama, Delta State, and Shorter.

"I feel like I came out and dominated," Goodwin said. "I hope coaches can see what I did today and where my talent is at and that I can play on a Division 1 level."

Goodwin noted that the recruiting process has been hard to handle over the past year, going un-noticed for a large majority of it.

"It's been super stressful," Goodwin said. "But it's a blessing to have the offers I have now and just go to college. I've just gotta keep working and getting better every day."

RB/WR Hunter Kilpatrick and Justus McDaniel (Mars Hill - Florence, Ala.)

Two of the surprises of Saturday came from the Mars Hill duo of Kilpatrick and McDaniel. Both are riding high off of an AHSAA 2A state championship and impressed many of the prep-school assistants in attendance with their footwork, soft hands, deceptive speed, and lighting-quick change of direction.

Both are a little undersized with Kilpatrick at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds and McDaniel at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, but that didn't matter this past weekend. They both performed with a chip on their shoulder and wanted to show that the belonged on the same field with everyone else, dominating the 1-on-1 matchups.

"Hopefully we can all go play college football," Kilpatrick said. "That's why I'm here and that's why these guys are here. We just want to give ourselves every opportunity to make that happen."

DexPreps Top Performers