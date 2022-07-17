Elite 2023 RB Justice Haynes Commits to Alabama

Alabama added another key addition to its star-studded 2023 class Sunday as it received a commitment from four-star running back Justice Haynes. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back chose the Crimson Tide over offers from home-state Georgia as well as Florida, Ohio State, Southern California and others.

Haynes, a Georgia native, is rated as the No. 4 running back and No. 50 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is coming off a junior season at Blessed Trinity High School where he rushed for 2,375 and 29 touchdowns while averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Over his three seasons on the varsity level, Haynes has ran for 5,879 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Haynes is the 12th member of Alabama's 2023 class and the first running back to commit to the Crimson Tide in the current cycle. The Crimson Tide signed a pair of running backs in this year's class, bringing in four-star talents Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller. Alabama's depth could come in handy next year as current backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are all draft-eligible after this season.

Alabama has received nine of its 12 commitments for the 2023 class over the past month. The Crimson Tide's class is currently rated at No. 11 by 247Sports, No. 15 by Rivals and No. 3 by On3.

Haynes is the son of former Georgia running back Verron Haynes, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Following Justice's commitment, Verron tweeted a message supporting his son's decision.

This story will be updated.