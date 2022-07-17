Skip to main content

Elite 2023 RB Justice Haynes Commits to Alabama

The four-star back chose the Crimson tide over offers from Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and others.

Alabama added another key addition to its star-studded 2023 class Sunday as it received a commitment from four-star running back Justice Haynes. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back chose the Crimson Tide over offers from home-state Georgia as well as Florida, Ohio State, Southern California and others. 

Haynes, a Georgia native, is rated as the No. 4 running back and No. 50 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is coming off a junior season at Blessed Trinity High School where he rushed for 2,375 and 29 touchdowns while averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Over his three seasons on the varsity level, Haynes has ran for 5,879 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Haynes is the 12th member of Alabama's 2023 class and the first running back to commit to the Crimson Tide in the current cycle. The Crimson Tide signed a pair of running backs in this year's class, bringing in four-star talents Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller. Alabama's depth could come in handy next year as current backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are all draft-eligible after this season.

Alabama has received nine of its 12 commitments for the 2023 class over the past month. The Crimson Tide's class is currently rated at No. 11 by 247Sports, No. 15 by Rivals and No. 3 by On3.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haynes is the son of former Georgia running back Verron Haynes, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Following Justice's commitment, Verron tweeted a message supporting his son's decision.

This story will be updated.

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Alabama's Latest Roster Update Includes New Numbers, Omission of DL

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24.
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Alabama Defense Could be Primed for Another Ballhawking Season

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Bear-ly Notice It
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bear-ly Notice It

By Anthony Sisco9 hours ago
Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Rookies

By Hunter De SiverJul 16, 2022
Texas A&M Running Back Ainias Smith
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 1 Texas A&M

By Christopher WalshJul 16, 2022
Family
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Tony TsoukalasJul 16, 2022
Rashaan Evans
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Rashaan Evans Aims to Make an Instant Impact in Atlanta

By Hunter De SiverJul 15, 2022