Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DT Anquin Barnes

Tyler Martin

Defensive line is always a huge point of emphasis in any recruiting class, especially at the University of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide's first commit, in its 2021 class, in the trenches came from Anquin Barnes, who is a native of Montgomery, back in mid-April. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists that consisted of Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Nebraska, 

As a junior at Robert E. Lee High School in 2019, he totaled 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and six sacks. One of Barnes' best attributes is his ability to clog the gaps and stop the running game. 

A physical, violent mauler who could find a spot in Alabama's rotation when he arrives on campus. Do not be surprised to see him shoot up the recruiting industry rankings throughout his senior season.

Sports Illustrated All-American gives a full breakdown of Barnes below:

Prospect: Anquin Barnes
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 299 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Montgomery (Ala.) Robert E. Lee
Committed to: Alabama
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Thick, developing lower body, with solid trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet in short areas. Flexible. Good speed in open field; closes to ball in a hurry. Impressive overall mobility for size. Very powerful at point of attack.

Instincts: Physical. Extremely quick off the ball. Routinely beats offensive linemen at snap, winning immediately by getting into chest with arms. Keeps feet moving while engaged before easily diagnosing, shedding to ball.

Polish: Plays with consistently low base. Takes full advantage of arm length; powerful punch. Must get better at hand fighting. Shows swim and arm-over, but needs deeper bag of pass-rush moves.

Bottom Line: Barnes is a local prospect, but it’s safe to say the Crimson Tide would have come calling regardless. Possesses ideal size for defensive tackle, with frame to play at 320-plus pounds, plus rare combination of power and agility. Potential multi-year starter for Alabama, with NFL upside.

