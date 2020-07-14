SI All-American Candidate Anquin Barnes Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Anquin Barnes

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 299 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Montgomery (Ala.) Robert E. Lee

Committed to: Alabama

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Thick, developing lower body, with solid trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet in short areas. Flexible. Good speed in open field; closes to ball in a hurry. Impressive overall mobility for size. Very powerful at point of attack.

Instincts: Physical. Extremely quick off the ball. Routinely beats offensive linemen at snap, winning immediately by getting into chest with arms. Keeps feet moving while engaged before easily diagnosing, shedding to ball.

Polish: Plays with consistently low base. Takes full advantage of arm length; powerful punch. Must get better at hand fighting. Shows swim and arm-over, but needs deeper bag of pass-rush moves.

Bottom Line: Barnes is a local prospect, but it’s safe to say the Crimson Tide would have come calling regardless. Possesses ideal size for defensive tackle, with frame to play at 320-plus pounds, plus rare combination of power and agility. Potential multi-year starter for Alabama, with NFL upside.