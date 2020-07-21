Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 LB Deontae Lawson

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama’s longest standing pledge in the 2021 recruiting class is four-star linebacker, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Deontae Lawson. 

He went public with his decision to roll with the Crimson Tide back in December of 2019 and was by himself in the class until mid-April, when three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes and four-star wideout Agiye Hall joined him. 

Lawson's breakout junior season included 144 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three interceptions. This past Monday morning, he landed on the Butkus High School Award preseason watch list for most outstanding linebacker in the country at the prep school level. 

Whenever he arrives in Tuscaloosa, he projects to play at the inside spot but could also play on the edge as a pass rusher. 

SI All-American's full evaluation of the Yellow Hammer State standout is below: 

Prospect: Deontae Lawson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds
Position: Linebacker
School: Mobile (Ala.) Christian
Committed to: Alabama
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Tall with rock solid length and defined muscle in upper half. Room to add mass in trunk and lower extremities depending on positional plan at the next level.

Athleticism: Very fluid athlete regardless of position or sport, transitions well. Dabbles as varsity basketball player with grit and lower-body explosion, including one-handed dunking ability. On the football field, transitioned from edge presence to inside linebacker in 2019 with great success, particularly inside the box with downhill attacking style.

Instincts: Just a football player. Time at defensive end, linebacker and wildcat quarterback each provide insight on his overall football IQ, motor and unselfishness. Some pop at the point of contact. Lateral range and play diagnosing makes for a volume tackler at any level.

Polish: Fast-flow linebacker tape in 2019 with splash plays behind the line of scrimmage as an inside-out attacker. Anticipates well and can play run-through lanes like a running back with reactive quickness. Not many samples of coverage responsibility but aware and athletic enough to stay on the field on third downs beyond edge bending prowess as an underclassmen.

Bottom Line: Lawson has a strong foundation of second-level execution on his resume as a traditional linebacker capable of captaining a defense in addition to potentially dynamic edge pursuit of the passer. It translates to three-down ability at the next level with the potential to develop into an SEC starter down the line once a singular position becomes the focus.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

This 2021 class continues to impress.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Crimson Tide Linemen Named to 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List

Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and LaBryan Ray join a list of 85 total candidates competing for this year's award

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Three Alabama Defenders Named to 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray and Patrick Surtain II join a list of 98 candidates for this year's award

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Train Keeps a Rollin'

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players Sweep SI SEC Publishers Preseason Awards, but LSU Pair Head Top 10 List

Najee Harris, Dylan Moses and Jaylen Waddle named SEC preseason players of the year by Sports Illustrated's league publishers

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Pool Break: UA Club Water Polo Deals with a Waterless Summer

The Alabama club water polo team attempts to remain in shape despite an uncertain future in the fall of 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Davis Riley and Emma Talley are Co-Bama Central Pro Athletes of the Week

The BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week is back after a four-month break, and two golfers take home the honor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Johnny Musso

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with popular running back Johnny Musso

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

NFL's COVID-19 Protocols Demonstrate College Football's Growing Challenges to Play

The Best of Sports Illustrated takes a look at how racial issues are impacting recruiting, and how NFL players called out the league after safety issues

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Jalen Hurts Officially Signs Rookie Deal with Philadelphia Eagles

The former Alabama and Oklahoma signal caller will receive a $1.94 million signing bonus

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin