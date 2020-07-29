Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 WR Agiye Hall

With DeVonta Smith graduating and Jaylen Waddle facing a decision to head to the NFL after the 2020 campaign, the University of Alabama coaching knew it had to strike at the wide receiver position in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The Crimson Tide's first pass catcher to commit in the 2021 class was Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, Agiye Hall, back in mid-April. He decided to roll with Alabama over the likes of LSU, Georgia, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Florida State, and many others.

His 6-foot-3, 190 pound frame allows for a different kind of receiver than Crimson Tide fans have seen in recent memory, when compared to Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III. A big, physical go up and bring it down-type of wide out that is a mismatch for opposing defensive backs.

While his play on the field is definitely exciting, Alabama like the fact that Hall has done just about everything he can do to help recruit for his future college team as seen in the tweets below.

Over his last two seasons of prep football, Hall has reeled in 17 touchdowns. He will suit up for his senior campaign at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla.

Here is the full evaluation of what this Sunshine State product is bringing to Tuscaloosa:

Prospect: Agiye Hall

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Committed to Alabama Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, somewhat angular and high-cut. Long limbs with small waist and considerable room to add mass.

Athleticism: Occasionally uses a 2-step stutter release off the line versus press coverage. Smooth movement skills in route phase with good build-up speed. Plays to his size at breakpoints and separates with length. Long stride allows him to be a straight-line threat in RAC/YAC phase.

Instincts: Capable of subtly adjusting vertical stems to work himself into better leverage versus to separate on in-breaking routes. Has fair feel for coverage at his hip. Good awareness to find interior coverage voids and creatively works his way back to QB in scramble drill. Nestles catches in traffic. Shows solid timing on leaps and is capable of catching in a crowd.

Polish: Spends time on both the perimeter and in the slot. Current route tree contains delays, digs, gos and fades, among other routes. Hip flexibility will need to be improved. Must develop a release plan to beat college cornerbacks at the line and refine his route-running.

Bottom Line: Big, long and possessing good build-up speed, Hall is a raw receiving prospect with a high ceiling. He has solid functional strength and a long stride after the catch, though he is not currently asked to execute a diverse route tree. With a few years of college seasoning, Hall projects as a nice fit in a boundary-X role in an offense.