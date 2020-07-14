SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Agiye Hall Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Agiye Hall
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale
Schools of Interest: Kansas State, Cal, Michigan                                                                    Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, somewhat angular and high-cut. Long limbs with small waist and considerable room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Occasionally uses a 2-step stutter release off the line versus press coverage. Smooth movement skills in route phase with good build-up speed. Plays to his size at breakpoints and separates with length. Long stride allows him to be a straight-line threat in RAC/YAC phase. 

Instincts: Capable of subtly adjusting vertical stems to work himself into better leverage versus to separate on in-breaking routes. Has fair feel for coverage at his hip. Good awareness to find interior coverage voids and creatively works his way back to QB in scramble drill. Nestles catches in traffic. Shows solid timing on leaps and is capable of catching in a crowd. 

Polish: Spends time on both the perimeter and in the slot. Current route tree contains delays, digs, gos and fades, among other routes. Hip flexibility will need to be improved. Must develop a release plan to beat college cornerbacks at the line and refine his route-running. 

Bottom Line: Big, long and possessing good build-up speed, Hall is a raw receiving prospect with a high ceiling. He has solid functional strength and a long stride after the catch, though he is not currently asked to execute a diverse route tree. With a few years of college seasoning, Hall projects as a nice fit in a boundary-X role in an offense.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American