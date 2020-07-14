SI All-American Candidate Agiye Hall Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Agiye Hall

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Schools of Interest: Kansas State, Cal, Michigan Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, somewhat angular and high-cut. Long limbs with small waist and considerable room to add mass.

Athleticism: Occasionally uses a 2-step stutter release off the line versus press coverage. Smooth movement skills in route phase with good build-up speed. Plays to his size at breakpoints and separates with length. Long stride allows him to be a straight-line threat in RAC/YAC phase.

Instincts: Capable of subtly adjusting vertical stems to work himself into better leverage versus to separate on in-breaking routes. Has fair feel for coverage at his hip. Good awareness to find interior coverage voids and creatively works his way back to QB in scramble drill. Nestles catches in traffic. Shows solid timing on leaps and is capable of catching in a crowd.

Polish: Spends time on both the perimeter and in the slot. Current route tree contains delays, digs, gos and fades, among other routes. Hip flexibility will need to be improved. Must develop a release plan to beat college cornerbacks at the line and refine his route-running.

Bottom Line: Big, long and possessing good build-up speed, Hall is a raw receiving prospect with a high ceiling. He has solid functional strength and a long stride after the catch, though he is not currently asked to execute a diverse route tree. With a few years of college seasoning, Hall projects as a nice fit in a boundary-X role in an offense.