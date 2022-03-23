Five-star QB Arch Manning Schedules Return Visit to Alabama

The biggest name in the class of 2023 is set to return to Tuscaloosa next month.

The nation’s top recruit will be in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early next month. According to multiple reports, five-star quarterback Arch Manning has locked in a visit to Alabama during the first weekend in April.

Manning, who plays for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is coming off of a trip to Georgia and is set to visit Texas in the coming days. He is also planning on making visits to Ole Miss, LSU and Florida this spring.

This will be Manning’s third trip to Alabama. He first visited the campus on June 19 of last year before returning on Oct. 2 to take in the Crimson Tide’s 42-21 victory over Ole Miss. In January, Nick Saban and Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding traveled down to New Orleans to watch one of Manning's basketball games.

During his junior season last year, Manning led Isidore Newman to a 7-3 record and a trip to the Louisiana Division III state semifinals. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback threw for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding 365 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the grandson of former NFL great Archie Manning.

Alabama recently saw one of its quarterback targets come off the board as Nicholaus Iamaleava announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday. Along with Arch, Alabama is also in contention for another elite quarterback in Eli Holstein, who recently backed off his commitment to Texas A&M last week.

Alabama will likely be looking for Bryce Young’s replacement next offseason as the reigning Heisman Trophy quarterback is projected to be an early pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide signed highly-rated quarterbacks the past two years, bringing in Jalen Milroe in the 2021 class as well as SI99 member Ty Simpson this year.