Alabama QB Target Eli Holstein Backs Off Texas A&M Commitment

The Zachary, La., native has visited the Crimson Tide two times and was in town for Junior Day earlier this month.

One of Alabama’s biggest quarterback targets is back on the market. Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein announced Friday that he re-opening his recruitment after being committed to Texas A&M since June 25 of last year.

“I’d like to thank Texas A&M for giving me the opportunity to achieve my dreams of playing college football,” Holstein said through a post on social media. “Thank you to Coach Fisher and Coach Dickey for all that they have done for me and believing in me. I am still very interested in Texas A&M but with recent coaching changes and new opportunities I’d like to open my recruitment back up. With that being said I am decommitting from Texas A&M and reopening my recruitment.”

Holstein recently visited Alabama for its Junior Day on March 5. The Zachary, La., native also made a trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., last summer before committing to Texas A&M. Following Friday’s decommitment, Holstein’s father Scott, told 247Sports that his son is currently considering Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Stanford and Texas A&M.

Holstein is rated as the No. 8 quarterback and No. 54 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s coming off of a junior season in which he completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana Class 5A title.

Alabama will likely be looking for Bryce Young’s replacement next offseason as the reigning Heisman Trophy quarterback is projected to be an early pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide signed highly-rated quarterbacks the past two years, bringing in Jalen Milroe in the 2021 class as well as SI99 member Ty Simpson this year.

Earlier this week, five-star 2023 quarterback Nick Iamaleava included Alabama in his top five schools along with Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Tennessee. Alabama is also in the mix for top-rated 2023 quarterback Arc Manning, who is considering the Crimson Tide as well Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.