Possible Transfer Portal Targets for Alabama Football

Transfer portal season is here, and it gets more wild by the day.

The transfer portal is a newer wrinkle to the world of college football, and coaches and players alike are still learning to adapt to the volatility of this new system.

Analysts of the game have referred to the new one-time transfer rule as "college football free agency," and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already taken advantage of it, bringing in stars Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o last season from the transfer portal.

With the college football regular season coming to a close and names starting to enter the infamous transfer portal, here are a few players Saban and his staff may have their eyes on.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Georgia Tech

5-foot-11, 200-pound Jahmyr Gibbs was a top-10 running back in the 2020 recruiting class and has spent his last two season being a key piece in Georgia Tech's offense.

For the Yellow Jackets, Gibbs had a very effective sophomore season in 2021, rushing 143 times for 746 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to being an effective runner, Gibbs was well utilized in the passing game as well, amassing 465 yards on 35 receptions.

With the departure of Brian Robinson, Jr. this coming offseason, Alabama will be looking to find a starting running back, and Gibbs could do just that. Alabama will still have depth with returners Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and possibly others, but as this season as taught Saban though injuries you can never roster too many running backs. Gibbs would provide even more depth to a nicely balanced running back room.

VanDarius Cowan, LB, West Virginia

VanDarius Cowan originally committed to Alabama in the class of 2017 and played a reserve role for the Crimson Tide for one year before transferring out of the program to West Virginia.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker racked up 15 tackles and a sack this year as a starter for the Mountaineers. Now a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, Cowan took to Twitter and expressed openness to a return to Alabama.

This by no means indicates interest from the Crimson Tide, however he is a name to keep an eye on nonetheless.

Zach Evans, RB, TCU

Another running back from the 2020 class, Zach Evans was seen by many scouts and analysts as the top back in his class. The 5-foot-11 balanced runner was recruited by Alabama, but ultimately TCU won out.

This past season at TCU Evans ran the ball 92 times for 648 yards and got into the end zone five times. Similarly to Gibbs, Evans' running ability would be much welcomed in a running back room that has battled injuries all season.

For a running back room that many only have one scholarship running back available for the SEC Championship Game, Evans and his athleticism and mobility would make a welcomed addition.