Recruiting Corner: 2022 Crimson Tide Running Back Targets

After the recent decommitment of Le'Veon Moss, Alabama will be looking to add another running back to its 2022 recruiting class.

Running back Le'Veon Moss decommitted from Alabama Thursday night and has reopened his recruitment. This leaves the Crimson Tide with just one running back currently in the 2022 recruiting class, so where do they turn now to add another talent to the stable of backs?

The one running back in Alabama's 2022 class is in-state prospect Emmanuel Henderson out of Geneva County. Henderson was ranked 23rd on Sports Illustrated All-American's Preseason SI99 list for the top high school prospects in the class of 2022.

Alabama has five running backs on its current roster, but only brought in one, Camar Wheaton, in 2021 so will likely be looking to add at least one more alongside Henderson in 2022.

Many of the top running backs in the 2022 class have already made verbal commitments elsewhere, but as seen with Moss, that can easily change.

Some possible flip candidates at the position include Jamison Miller, Branson Robinson and Nicholas Singleton. Out of Tyler Legacy in Texas, Miller is currently committed to the Longhorns and is being recruited by former Alabama assistant Jeff Banks.

Robinson and Singleton are committed to Georgia and Penn State respectively, but both made visits to Alabama in June. Robinson is out of Germantown in Madison, Mississippi, and Singleton is from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Singleton is primarily being recruited at Alabama by former Penn State head coach and new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Alabama was in his top five before committing to Penn State.

Two uncommitted running backs still on the radar for Alabama are Jovante Barnes from Las Vegas and Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne. While it was more likely that the younger Etienne follows in his brother's footsteps, he did recently include Alabama in his top five with the Tigers, Georgia, Florida and LSU.