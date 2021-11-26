Recruiting Corner: Alabama, Auburn Battling Over Elite 2022 Prospects

While Alabama and Auburn square off on the field this weekend inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, recruiting battles between the two schools offer up a lot of intrigue

No. 3 Alabama football and Auburn will meet for the 86th time in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon inside Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m, CBS).

While the latest installment of one of college football’s best rivalry’s is sure to bring new, legendary moments, the recruiting battles between both schools is heating up as the 2022 cycle nears an end.

Here is a look at mutual targets that the Crimson Tide and Tigers share with Early National Signing Day just over two weeks away:

WR Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.)

Coaching turnover at Florida led to Bond’s de-commitment days ago and Auburn was the first school to offer him once his services came back on the market. He already officially visited Alabama back in the summer and the Crimson Tide appear to be the team gaining the most traction. However, he’ll be at the Iron Bowl this weekend to see both programs up close and personal.

LB Robert Woodyard (Mobile, Ala.)

Could a flip be on the horizon for Alabama’s longest standing 2022 prospect? Woodyard has taken multiple trips to Auburn over the past months, and like Bond, will be on hand for the game on Saturday.

DL Khurrtis Perry (Montgomery, Ala.)

Perry’s announcement date of Dec. 15 is on the horizon and he will be taking an official visit to the Plains this weekend. As of now, Alabama is still the team to beat after his official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend but the Montgomery-area standout’s recruitment is far from over. The Crimson Tide coaching staff will have to hold off a late push from the Tigers.

LB Shemar James (Mobile, Ala.)

It would appear that James’ recruitment really is between Alabama and Georgia. However, Auburn has quietly been in the mix ever since his de-commitment from Florida. How much in the mix is to be determined but that could change this weekend with James set to visit the Plains.