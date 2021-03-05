Recruiting Corner: Alabama Signee JD Davison Shines in Final High School Game

The future Crimson Tide star put on a show in his final high school game plus an Alabama target could announce his plans relatively soon

Nate Oats and the rest of the University of Alabama coaching staff were forced to watch JD Davison's final high school game for Calhoun from their offices in Tuscaloosa.

Due to COVID-19, in-person contact between future student-athletes and coaches is prohibited. But that didn't stop the Crimson Tide signee from impressing miles away on the television set.

Davison dropped 45 points, while recording 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in an 81-77 loss to Midfield in the AHSAA Class 2A state semifinals.

Oats shared his thoughts on what the McDonald's All-American will be bringing with him to the Capstone.

“He’s super talented,” Oats said. “With the way we play, as fast and open, he’s gonna fit perfectly. He’s hard to guard coming downhill with a full head of steam, he’s so athletic. He’s almost impossible to keep out of the paint when you give him enough space. So you put the shooting that we’ll have on the floor and the way we space the floor out, I think he’s gonna be a great addition.

“You add him into a mix with guys like [Jahvon] Quinerly, you’ve got shooting. Shack can obviously drive the ball, too. Shack, [Josh] Primo, Keon Ellis, some other pieces we’re gonna add in. Jusaun Holt can really shoot it. Then you add some athletes. I think he fits what we need, what we want, how we wanna play. The fact that he's a McDonald's All-American from right here in the state of Alabama is great. I think it gives us good momentum in recruiting."

Potentially joining Davison at Alabama is 6-foot-11 big man Charles Bediako.

The Canadian standout is rumored to announce his college decision on March 10 between the Crimson Tide, Ohio State, Texas, Duke and Michigan. If not then, then it could come at another point in the month of March.

Oats had success landing star prospects from across the border in the 2020 cycle like Josh Primo and Keon Ambrose-Hylton. Can he do it again with Bediako?

Check out what Sports Illustrated All-American has to say about his game:

Prospect: C Charles Bediako

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

Frame: Slim build with plenty of room to add bulk and fill out at the next level.

Athleticism: Bediako is agile and has great footwork in the paint. He’s long and wiry and runs the floor extremely well. Bediako is quick off his feet and has deceptive strength in the paint, which allows him to thrive in every regard from positioning to scoring to defending.

Instincts: Bediako has precise timing as a shot blocker and rim protector. His high basketball IQ and 7-foot-3 wingspan allow him to excel on both ends of the floor. As a scorer, he continues to progress with his back to the basket and has great touch around the rim.

Polish: Bediako is capable in the paint with great hands and feel on the offensive end. He stays within his capabilities and plays to his strengths. As a shot blocker, Bediako is masterful at staying patient and leaving his feet only when necessary. Bediako has the ability to serve as a one-man zone at times.

Bottom Line: Bediako is still developing on the offensive end but has continued to progress as a low-post scorer who can knock down short jump shots. He thrives as a rebounder/defender and buys into that role, making him an effective piece that will be able to help a school right away.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.