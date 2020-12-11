All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Recruiting Corner: 2021 Early Signing Day Preview

Barring anything unexpected, Alabama will sign all 22 current verbal pledges next week when the Early Signing Period opens up
If all goes as expected next Wednesday, the University of Alabama will sign all 22 of its current 2021 verbal commitments. 

It will be the first time since the Early Signing Period-era began in 2017 that this has happened for the Crimson Tide. 

So, who's expected to enroll early? 

  • OT Tommy Brockermeyer 
  • C James Brockermeyer 
  • CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry 
  • OT JC Latham 
  • LB Ian Jackson 
  • QB Jalen Milroe
  • WR Jacorey Brooks
  • WR Agiye Hall 
  • LB Kendrick Blackshire 
  • DE Monkell Goodwine
  • WR Christian Leary 
  • TE Robbie Ouzts
  • OG Terrence Ferguson 
  • LB Deontae Lawson 

Don't forget, 2020 signee, tight end Caden Clark will be making his way to the Capstone also, after gray-shirting this past year.

Sports Illustrated All-American rates the Crimson Tide's 2021 group as second best in the country only behind Ohio State. So, what must coach Nick Saban and company do to land the nation's best? 

Keep an eye on three prospects in particular, wide out Xavier Worthy, defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, and linebacker Xavian Sorey.

The Michigan commit, Worthy, will make his final decision between the Wolverines and Alabama on Wednesday while Adeleye will sign on Thursday. He is down to the Crimson Tide, Texas A&M, and Florida. 

Both were in town for the Iron Bowl last month and it left a huge impression. 

Adeleye will be in Gainesville this weekend to watch the Gators take on LSU in person. However, it would appear the Aggies are Alabama's biggest threat at the moment and could possibly be in the driver's seat. 

Joining Adeleye in the Swamp will be Sorey, who will announce on Wednesday between Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Adding Worthy would be icing on the cake for an already-loaded wide receiving corp.

Prospects like safety Terrion Arnold, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and defensive end J.T Tuimoloau are still being heavily recruiting by the Crimson Tide coaching staff but expected to stretch their respective recruitments out until February. 

With de-commitments flying all over the world of college football at this time, kudos to the Alabama coaching staff for using 'Zoom-season' to lock in and find its guys, hit on massive positions of need like the offensive line, and keeping this class together.

All in all, the drama will likely be kept at a minimum, and there is always the chance that Alabama fans could wind up getting some early Christmas presents in the form of a couple unexpected signatures. 

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.

