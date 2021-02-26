Recruiting Corner: Impact of 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson's Commitment

The rich got richer on Friday afternoon as the University of Alabama secured the verbal pledge of elite, blue-chip 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson's commitment is not only is landmark for his recruiting class but it's another telling sign that the place to go for premier quarterbacks is Tuscaloosa.

The first recruit Bill O'Brien made a call to when he was hired to replace Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator was Simpson, just to show you how high the Tennessee native was on the Crimson Tide's board.

Simpson is regarded as one of a consensus top-50 player in the country and top-3 at his position according to every major recruiting service.

First, landing Simpson means that there is the potential for more dynamic play-makers to also end up at the Capstone. High-impact guys want to be around the best and want a leader to follow and Simpson is that guy for the 2022 class.

He is only the fourth member of the group so far but dominoes could potentially begin to fall relatively soon. Obviously, Simpson will be doing some heavy lifting on the recruiting trail himself.

Interestingly enough, elite running back Emmanuel Henderson and wide receiver Isaiah Horton are set to make their decisions on March 13 and 15, respectively.

How about 2022 wideout Barion Brown, as well?

Like Simpson, he's also a Volunteer State product and been linked to the Crimson Tide after earning an offer from the coaching staff back in January.

From a 30,000-foot view, over the last four seasons or so Alabama has shown the country it can beat whoever with any quarterback behind center.

Jalen Hurts. Tua Tagovailoa. Mac Jones.

There is the real chance that all three could be starting for a different NFL franchise as early as this season. That is just absurd and begs the question, is Alabama turning into QBU?

Hurts and Tagovailoa were the highly-sought after prospects who both made an enormous impact as freshmen. Meanwhile, Jones was the three-star recruit who sat for a couple years and then turned in one of the best individual seasons that college football has ever seen.

Now, sophomore Bryce Young has all the tools to be the next star in line for the Crimson Tide. He was heralded as the nation's best overall player in the class of 2020 and the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American.

So why wouldn't you commit to Alabama as a quarterback?

Lastly, Simpson's commitment shows that Saban is still the king of college football.

The 69-year old and seven-time national champion beat out Clemson and Dabo Swinney and a last-minute push from Tennessee and Josh Heupel to win Simpson over.

There's absolutely no signs of slowing down the Crimson Tide in the near future.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.