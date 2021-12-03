Recruiting Corner: With Early Signing Day, Alabama Holding Firm Atop SI All-American Rankings

After gaining two new commits in November, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 1 in SI All-American's Class of 2022 recruiting rankings with Early Signing Day less than two weeks away

In Sports Illustrated All-American's latest recruiting rankings for the class of 2022, Alabama held serve.

The Crimson Tide gained two new prospects in the month of November in the likes of defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings and running back Jamarion Miller, who flipped from Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Thanksgiving Day, keeping Nick Saban and company at No. 1 in the country.

However, familiar foes Georgia and Kirby Smart and Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher aren't far behind at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Here is a look at the top five classes to date:

"1. Alabama (Ranked No. 1 in November)

20 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

Two new commitments in November keep the Tide at the top spot, thanks to stronger pound-for-pound numbers than rival Georgia, which has been surging over the last two months. No program has more SI99 members and new additions are each stock up types in Canada’s top prospect Isaiah Hastings and running back Jamarion Miller, who UA flipped from Steve Sarkisian and Texas.

"2. Georgia (2)

24 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

UGA is rolling on the field and continues to push for the top class on the recruiting trail, too, adding a pair of strong secondary prospects in SI99 cornerback and top 10 recruit Jaheim Singletary as well as former Florida commitment Julian Humphrey to the fold of late. Louisiana defensive lineman Shone Washington has an ideal frame and long-term upside to provide intrigue at a position the Bulldogs have perhaps recruited better than any program over the last half decade.

"3. Texas A&M (9)

19 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

No program had a better November stretch than the Aggies, landing SI99 No. 1 defensive recruit Walter Nolen, No. 2 slot receiver Evan Stewart, top 10 wide receiver Chris Marshall and former Alabama running back commitment Le’Veon Moss. Jimbo Fisher and company now have a legitimate shot to finish with the nation’s top class when all is said and done. Targets like SI99 members Shemar Stewart, Denver Harris, Kelvin Banks and more have A&M squarely in the mix down the home stretch.

"4. Penn State (3)

25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

The retention of James Franklin, after so much speculation about USC and elsewhere, of course has paid off on the recruiting trail. It's the biggest class on this list and it features a little bit of everything within it, including one of the bigger secondary hauls and balance in the trenches.

"5. Ohio State (6)

17 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

The Buckeyes are still in play for several elite recruits looking to lock in a decision late in the game, but the class has been steady for months. It upticked with a record-breaking quarterback on Wednesday in former USC commitment Devin Brown picking the Buckeyes, adding to perhaps the most loaded quarterback room in college football."

Alabama currently has the most SI99 members with nine, but it will still need to win a few more recruiting battles with Early Signing Day less than two weeks away to capture the top class for the third straight season.

Here's a look at a couple key Crimson Tide targets as the month of December gets underway:

WR Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.)

Alabama landed offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin in the 2020 cycle and added 2022 defensive Jake Pope earlier in the fall and it appears the Crimson Tide is in line to add another Buford standout real soon.

Bond has set a commitment date of Dec. 9 after de-committing from Florida after the Gators fired Dan Mullen. Florida is still in the mix along with Georgia.

DL Khurtiss Perry (Pike Road, Ala.)

Perry and his Pike Road teammates clinched an AHSAA 4A state championship Thursday night and the monster defensive lineman showed out. His decision is coming on Dec. 15th with the Crimson Tide leading the way at the moment.

LB Shemar James (Mobile, Ala.)

Another former Florida commit Alabama has been heavily pursuing is James, who enjoyed an in-home visit from Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding on Thursday evening. Georgia is another team to watch in his recruitment along with the Gators, who have gotten back in the mix with the hire of Billy Napier.

DB Earl Little Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Little, who is slated to announce on Early Signing Day, also received an in-home visit from the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night by way of cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. The NFL legacy took his official visit to Alabama back in early November and has had Nick Saban and company at the top of his list ever since.