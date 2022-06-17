Recruiting Rundown: A Look at Another Busy Weekend for Alabama

The Crimson Tide will host several big names as it looks to add to its 2023 class.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is set for another busy recruiting weekend as several more high-profile targets are set to arrive on campus.

The weekend’s visitors are highlighted by a quartet of five-star talents as safety Caleb Downs, receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. and offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will all be taking official visits while cornerback Cormani McClain is set to make the trip on his own dime.

The Crimson Tide will also welcome in several, highly rated four-star recruits, including running back Justice Haynes, tight end Jelani Thurman, edge rusher Damon Wilson and defensive backs Makari Vickers and Damari Brown.

Following the weekend, Alabama hopes to hear good news from four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby as the Tuscaloosa native is set to make his college announcement Monday night.

BamaCentral will break all of that down during this week’s Recruiting Rundown.

Photo | Caleb Downs' Twitter account, @caleb_downs2

Strengthening the secondary

Alabama’s 2023 class already includes commitments from a pair of top defensive backs in Jahlil Hurley and Elliot Washington II. However, there are rumors of potential flips surrounding both players. Regardless of if the Crimson Tide is able to hold on to the duo, it will look to continue to beef up its secondary in this year’s cycle.

Caleb Downs is Alabama’s top official visitor this weekend. The Hoschton, Ga., product is rated as the No. 11 overall player and top safety in the 2023 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. The Crimson Tide will have to beat out the home-state Bulldogs for his signature, but this weekend could allow Nick Saban and company to build up some momentum.

Alabama is in better shape when it comes to Makari Vickers, who has been considered a Crimson Tide lean for a while now. The Tallahassee, Fla., native is a former high school teammate of Alabama safety Terrion Arnold and has visited Tuscaloosa several times.

Damari Brown also has a former high school teammate on Alabama’s roster as he played with freshman cornerback Earl Little Jr. at American Heritage School. The Crimson Tide previously had success with another American Heritage defensive back in Patrick Surtain II, who is now starring for the Denver Broncos.

Cormani McClain was originally set to take his official visit to Alabama this weekend but will save that until the fall as he plans to pay his own way this week. While some consider Florida to be in the driver’s seat for the Lakeland, Fla., cornerback’s commitment, he shares a strong relationship with Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson.



“T-Rob, he’s a great dude,” McClain told BamaCentral last weekend. “On and off the field, he develops you as a man. That’s what it’s about, just whoever develops you the best. And I think T-Rob’s on my top list.”

Photo | Shelton Sampson's Twitter account, @sampson_shelton

A pair of top offensive targets

After receiving a commitment from four-star quarterback Eli Holstein last month, Alabama continues to work to provide him with future weapons. Shelton Sampson certainly fits the bill as the Baton Rouge, La., native is one of the highest-rated players at his position.

It will be tough to pull Sampson away from the hometown Tigers. However, Holstein, a Zachary, La., native could help the Crimson Tide make a serious push. Alabama had success landing Louisiana receivers in last year’s class, pulling Aaron Anderson from New Orleans and Shazz Preston from St. James.

Justice Haynes will be tough to pull away from Georgia as he is the son of former Bulldogs running back Verron Hayes. Still, Alabama’s success with running backs is hard to ignore, and this weekend’s visit could be an influential one for the Crimson Tide.

Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Making the way from Massachusetts

It’s not often Alabama recruits players from Massachusetts, but it will host two of the state’s top prospects this weekend in five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola and three-star athlete Ronan Hanafin.

Okunlola received an offer from Alabama last month and is making his first trip to Tuscaloosa. He previously spoke with BamaCentral about what he’s looking to see during the visit.

“The biggest thing I want to see is how the players operate and just talk with the players and how they feel about their coach,” Okunlola said. “Just like really getting to see the people around there and see the environment of being a student.”

Hanafin can play on either side of the ball, lining up as a receiver on offense while playing linebacker on defense. Alabama likes the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder at linebacker and will look to battle Boston College, Clemson and Notre Dame for his commitment.

Five-star LB strengthens bond with Saban

After one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the summer, Alabama is still in a position to contend for Anthony Hill’s signature. The Denton, Texas linebacker had a chance to check out the campus last weekend and was able to catch up with Nick Saban.

“Just trying to build a better bond,” Hill said of his talks with Saban. “Just talking to him about life and football”.

That wasn’t the only thing he liked about the visit.

“Everything was really nice,” Hill said. “All the facilities and stuff, everything was really cool just getting to see everything and meet the trainers”.

Hill is rated as the No. 1 Linebacker and No. 14 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He released his top six schools in February, and Alabama was named alongside Miami, Oklahoma, Southern California, Texas, and Texas A&M. As for where the highly touted prospect is leaning, he didn’t give any hints but reaffirmed his interest in the Crimson Tide.

“Alabama is still one of my top six,” Hill said. “I’m not rushing right now, but they’re still in my top six.”

During Hill's junior season at Ryan High School, he recorded 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two interceptions. Hill is hoping to be able to visit the Capstone campus once again this fall.

Has Alabama found the next Julio Jones?

When Crimson Tide fans think of dominant, big-bodied wide receivers, one name comes to mind: Julio Jones. Alabama is looking to land another tall pass-catcher from Foley High School as it offered 2024 receiver Perry Thompson earlier this week.

Thompson recently visited Alabama’s campus and said he likes what the Crimson Tide has to offer. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound receiver isn’t shying away from the links to Jones as an elite wide receiver product from Foley.

“Imma shock the world,” Thompson said. “I love the campus, it’s a perfect fit,”

Even though Thompson has plenty of time before he has to make any decisions about his future, it is safe to say that Alabama will be amongst the front runners for his talents.

“It makes me feel good inside, just knowing that they believe in me,” Thompson said of receiving his offer. “They’re going to be one of my top picks.”

Thompson recorded 45 catches for 565 yards and one touchdown catch as a sophomore, and his recruitment has started the pick up in recent months. He has received offers from numerous in-state programs like Alabama A&M, Troy, and UAB.

Photo | Wilkin Formby's Instagram account, @wilkinformby

One of the Tide’s top offensive line targets is ready to make his college decision. Wilkin Formby, a Tuscaloosa native, announced Wednesday that he will be holding a commitment ceremony at Northridge High School on Monday at 7 p.m. CT.

Formby is rated as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 83 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive tackle took his official visit to Alabama last weekend and told BamaCentral that he feels he “would totally fit in” with the Crimson Tide.

Formby is enticed by Alabama’s track record of development along the offensive line. The Crimson Tide has produced nine first-round picks on the offensive line during the Nick Saban era, including one in each of the past four years.

Formby will be deciding between Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

