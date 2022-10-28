Recruiting Rundown: Bama On The Hardwood Part I

The two most prominent sports will soon be going on simultaneously as Alabama basketball will play in a scrimmage on Saturday before starting the season next week. It's a lot to look forward to with Crimson Tide hoops, namely freshman Brandon Miller, the 6-foot-9 forward who was already named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team.

It's the group of freshmen that Nate Oats has brought in that fans will be excited to see, but with football on a break this week and basketball ramping up, it's a good time to take a look at the 2023 recruiting class for Alabama basketball.

Mouhamed Dioubate, 6-7 forward, Putnam Science Academy (CT)

The first thing that pops out about the 4-star recruit: length. Dioubate's wingspan at the forward position aids greatly as he attacks the rim. The lefty is also active around the glass, showing a strong willingness to rebound the basketball.

Dioubate also has the ability to push the tempo and finish in transition. Like a lot of players, he still heavily favors is dominant hand (which is his left), and he's shown some flashes attack off the bounce with his handle. From the tape he gives shades of Kyle Anderson with more athleticism.

Lastly, his shot mechanics are solid, and once he gets to the college level, they'll likely only improve.

Sam Walters, 6-8 forward, Villages Charter School (FL)

Walters is another lefty forward, but contrasting to Dioubate's slashing style, the 4-star forward is more perimeter oriented, doing most of his offensive damage with his shooting. He's also looks more comfortable attacking off the dribble and heavily favors his left hand when finishing.

The ball is extended from his frame when he shoots, which brings cautious thoughts about defenders being able to swipe the ball as he rises for a shot, but there's not denying his ability to stretch the floor.

The main negative about Walters is his size. He's not rail thin, but he'll need to put on a lot of weight before he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

Final Thoughts:

An area any team could use help is shooting, especially Alabama. Walters will add much needed floor spacing to a team full of players that can attack the rim. Walters will also create mismatches for forwards that aren't mobile enough to guard him, or for guards on switches that can't reach his jumper.

Dioubate's ability to push the fast break can lead to a lot of transition opportunities. He'll be even more dangerous once he becomes comfortable scoring with either hand. He's also a willing passer, so imagine Dioubate pushing the break while Walters fills the lane, forcing the defense to either stay on the shooter or protect the paint.

On the next rundown, the guards David Cosby and RJ Johnson will be the focus as both will be a part of Alabama's backcourt next season.