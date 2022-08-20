Recruiting Rundown: Sweet Home Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide has an advantage few schools enjoy: A lot of the top talent in high school resides in its own state.

The thought of playing for a top-tier program close to home is a great selling point. That's why it didn't come as much of a surprise when Kadyn Proctor, the second best offensive tackle prospect on most major sites including the SI99, decided to stay home and commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

That said, the Crimson Tide has had more than its fair share of luck with in-state prospects. According to 247Sports, three of the top 10 recruits have committed to Alabama, including the nation's second-best cornerback (Jahlil Hurley) and safety (Tony Mitchell).

There are two marquee recruits, however, who have yet to announce their commitments. Both hail from Carver High School in Montgomery.

They are defensive tackle James Smith and edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw, ranked No. 20 and 22 respectively on the preseason SI99.

Both players have listed the same six schools as the finalists, making it clear that wherever they play at the next level, there's a good chance they'll play together.

BamaCentral's Christopher Walsh already tackled (no pun intended) how Alabama is becoming Edge-Rusher U, so the evidence as to why it would be a good fit for Russaw is obvious.

As for Smith, who spent a year at IMG Academy in Florida before returning to Carver, the chance of joining a defense with Alabama's pedigree with a partner in crime is enticing.

Of the six schools on the final list, three are within the state of Alabama -- so the 50-50 odds of staying in state shines light to some allegiance. Auburn's class is ranked 67th on 247Sports, or the could catch the HBCU renaissance bug and elect to attend Alabama State, which had loaded up three-star and four-star transfers.

Both positions are priorities for the Crimson Tide as well.

Top In-State Prospect By Year

They all haven't worked out, but since Nick Saban put together his first recruiting class at Alabama, the Crimson Tide has landed the top in-state prospect 12 out of 15 years. The only three it didn't sign all went out-of-state.

Class, Name, Pos., School

2023 James Smith, DT, ???

2022 Jeremiah Alexander, DE, Alabama

2021 Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

2020 Demouy Kennedy, IB, Alabama

2019 George Pickens, WR, Georgia

2018 Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

2017 LaBryan Ray, DE, Alabama

2016 Ben Davis, ILB, Alabama

2015 Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

2014 Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

2013 Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

2012 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2011 Marvin Shinn, WR, Alabama

2010 Dee Milliner, CB, Alabama

2009 Dee Kirkpatrtick, CB, Alabama

2008 Julio Jones, WR, Alabama

Tide-bits

With Keon Keely's de-commitment from Notre Dame and strong senses take him to Alabama, the recruiting process got a lot more interesting.

This weekend is Week 1 for Alabama high school football, giving fans and recruiters alike the first glances of the top in-state recruits. Commitment Justice Haynes got the season off with a bang with a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Texas A&M will be a big game for the Crimson Tide, and it'll be even bigger with two high-profile recruits, according to ESPN, on schedule to take a visit this weekend.

In-state basketball prospect RJ Johnson, who has Alabama in his top five, visited this week after the Crimson Tide got home from Europe. The 6-2 point guard plays for Grissom in Huntsville.

Players to Watch

Keon Keeley, edge-rusher, Tampa Berkeley Prep: The fact that Keely hasn't immediately committed may be a sign he'll take his time for deciding where to pledge his new allegiance Cormani McClain, cornerback. Lakeland High School, FL: McClain is the highest-ranked undeclared prospect, and he also is one of the two recruits scheduled to visit the weekend of the Texas A&M game. Some say Florida has the inside track, but as we've seen from Keely, it isn't over until he steps on campus (even then it might not be). Duce Robinson, tight end, Pinnacle High School, AZ: Robinson is the other player scheduled for a visit. It'll be interesting to see if Robinson wants to continue his two-sport prowess (he's also a legitimate baseball prospect).

Class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

