Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban is Turning Alabama into Edge-Rusher U

In the signing Class of 2020, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was rated by recruiting services to be the nation's top pass-rusher.

Obviously they got that one correct. The 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, he's coming into his junior season with the Crimson Tide fresh off notching 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for a loss, both of which led the nation.

But look at the other players Nick Saban has recently added at edge rusher.

While Anderson was rated first at the position for 2020, Chris Braswell was second. He's expected to be a bigger part of the Crimson Tide defense this season, especially in obvious passing situations.

In 2021, Dallas Turner was the top-rated edge rusher. While only making three starts last season, he notched 10 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks, and named a Freshman All-American.

Keanu Koht was third in those same recruiting rankings. He redshirted last season.

For the most recent recruiting class, 2022, Jeremiah Alexander was considered the best edge rusher, with Jihaad Campbell second. They're both heading into their first season with the Crimson Tide.

Don't look now, but Alabama is in the mix with the top-rated edge-rusher for 2023, Keon Keeley.

Listed as 6-6, 242 pounds, Keeley is one of those players you call a freak and not have to worry about anyone taking it the wrong way.

The standout at Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep is a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the country according to On3, No. 7 nationally by 247Sports. The composite rankings have him at No. 8.

Keeley's been committed to Notre Dame since late June 2021, but that was to a different coaching staff. He's been to Tuscaloosa, and took in the Champions Cookout last weekend.

"The timing of it I think says a lot," said John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated, nothing that Alabama has been college football's hottest recruiting program this summer.

"Just a physical specimen."

There's a lot of speculation that Alabama is now the school to beat for Keeley, and with good reason. The Crimson Tide is in the national title picture every year. Saban has developed NFL players better than anyone in college football and the Crimson Tide has emphasized the position unlike any other team.

Plus the other top defensive prospect in the nation, safety Caleb Downs, just pledged to Alabama.

Keeley is also getting lobbied pretty hard from some other standout players. For example, the day after committing to Alabama, standout running back Richard Young started his personal campaign to get Keeley to flip.

“@keon_keeley aye come on home brudda,” Young tweeted.

He's hardly been alone, either.

If the momentum isn't enough, it's also notable that Keeley has already taken his official visit to Notre Dame, but not to Alabama.

If the Crimson Tide is able to land Keeley, not only would Alabama have the pieces for another amazing defense, but Saban's 2023 class could go down as being one the best in history.

Tide-bits

• Among those at last weekend's cookout was Jalen Hale, the highly-rated wide receiver from Texas who had already been to Tuscaloosa. He set his official visit for the Crimson Tide's home opener Sept. 3 against Utah State. The following week, he'll make his official visit to Texas when the Crimson Tide visits.

• Basketball shooting guard Davis Cosby, from Richmond, Va., will also make his official visit to Alabama on Sept. 3.

• Shelton Samson Jr., a consensus five-star wide receiver from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, plans to commit Saturday. Alabama's been among the leaders along with Florida State and Texas A&M, but he's pretty much given away where he's going ...

• A long time ago, when yours truly was just beginning as a sports writer, my first newspaper job was at the Fort Myers News-Press. For eight years I covered high school sports among other things. Back then, Lehigh was a new school. The Lightning's first superstar football player was Phillip Buchanon, who was a first-round draft pick and played 10 years in the NFL. One of the teams in its district was Immokalee, which had future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James. Lehigh was Class 4A back then, but is now in 7A in the fast-growing area. Fort Myers in general is especially known for Deion Sanders, but also Jevon Kearse, who is actually two inches shorter than Keeley. Regardless, Tampa is a two-hour drive, so Young isn't very far away from Keeley. They won't face each other (Berkeley Prep is a 3A program), but it could come into play.

5 to Watch

Miles McVay, tackle, East St. Louis, Ill.: McVay is scheduled to make his announcement on August 11, in honor of his mother's birthday. If Alabama can land him he'll be the third tackle in the class who is at least 6 foot 6, and he's also listed at 355 pounds. Kelby Collins, defensive lineman, Gardendale: One of the top in-state defensive linemen who don't have commitment (James Smith from Carver High in Montgomery is the other). He's set to announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Keon Keeley, edge-rusher, Tampa Berkeley Prep: The Notre Dame commitment has yet to make an official visit at Alabama. Edric Hill, defensive lineman, Kansas City, Mo.: Alabama is considered the program to beat, although he isn't expected to make an announcement until after his high school season starts. James Smith and Qua Russaw, defensive lineman/edge rusher, Montgomery: The Carver teammates are both top-five prospects in the state, and consensus five-star talents. Meanwhile, do you think Thompson High School DL Peter Woods, a Clemson commit, might be looking a little differently at the Crimson Tide following its recent haul?

Did You Notice?

In case you missed it, Sports Illustrated's preseason team recruiting rankings were released this week and had Alabama at No. 1 -- which is pretty remarkable in that about six weeks ago the Crimson Tide had just four commitments for the Class of 2023, one of whom has since de-committed.

• The SI99 recruit rankings will be announced Tuesday morning.

