Skip to main content

Report: Alabama Adds JuCo Tight End to 2022 Signing Class

The 6-6, 250-pound tight end out of Hutchinson Community College is expected to join the Crimson Tide this summer.

Alabama has filled a position of need on this year's roster with a late spring addition. According to a report from Bama Insider's Andrew Bone, Hutchinson Community College tight end Miles Kitselman has committed to the Crimson Tide. Kitselman will be on scholarship and is part of Alabama's 2022 class. 

According to the NJCAA website, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end only played in three games for Hutchinson as a freshman last season, recording two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Along with Kitselman, Alabama also signed tight ends Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis in the 2022 signing class. Brown enrolled early in January while Niblack and Lewis will join the team in the fall.

On National Signing Day in early February, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he was pleased with his tight class while noting that only one of them would be on campus for spring camp. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following Jahleel Billingsley's transfer to Texas in January, Alabama returns just two scholarship tight ends in Cameron Latu and Robbie Ouzts as well as offensive lineman Kendall Randolph, who served as a blocking tight end at times. Saban addressed the need for more depth at the tight end position as spring practice was winding down on April 9. 

"That’s an area of our team where we need to add depth," Saban said. "We’ve got a young guy that’s trying to learn how to play and we’ve got a couple of other guys coming in so it’s going to be really important that … we haven’t played Kendall Randolph there at all this spring. We’re playing him on the offensive line giving him every opportunity to be a starter. So, it’s … I’m not disappointed at all in the guys that we have. We just need more guys at that position."

Miles Kitselman
Miles Kitselman
Miles Kitselman

2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson
Recruiting

2024 DL Champ Thompson 'Smiling From Ear to Ear' After Receiving Alabama Offer

By Joe Pickren1 hour ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Greg Sankey The One to Watch During Critical Juncture of College Sports

By Christopher Walsh4 hours ago
Nick Saban and Landon Collins
All Things Bama

Ninety-One Alabama Student-Athletes to Graduate During Spring 2022 Commencement

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
Dayne Shor
All Things Bama

Alabama Freshman OL Dayne Shore Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Kaylee Tow celebrates an out
All Things Bama

Kaylee Tow: From Fearless Freshman to Alabama's Fifth-Year Leader

By Katie Windham12 hours ago
Najee Harris in Mexico
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas20 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Ticket Master
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: In Honor of May the Fourth ...

By Anthony Sisco21 hours ago
Alabama logo and script A
All Things Bama

Alabama Executive Deputy AD Jeff Purinton to Become AD at Arkansas State

By Tony TsoukalasMay 4, 2022