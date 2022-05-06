Report: Alabama Adds JuCo Tight End to 2022 Signing Class

The 6-6, 250-pound tight end out of Hutchinson Community College is expected to join the Crimson Tide this summer.

Alabama has filled a position of need on this year's roster with a late spring addition. According to a report from Bama Insider's Andrew Bone, Hutchinson Community College tight end Miles Kitselman has committed to the Crimson Tide. Kitselman will be on scholarship and is part of Alabama's 2022 class.

According to the NJCAA website, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end only played in three games for Hutchinson as a freshman last season, recording two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Along with Kitselman, Alabama also signed tight ends Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis in the 2022 signing class. Brown enrolled early in January while Niblack and Lewis will join the team in the fall.

On National Signing Day in early February, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he was pleased with his tight class while noting that only one of them would be on campus for spring camp.

Following Jahleel Billingsley's transfer to Texas in January, Alabama returns just two scholarship tight ends in Cameron Latu and Robbie Ouzts as well as offensive lineman Kendall Randolph, who served as a blocking tight end at times. Saban addressed the need for more depth at the tight end position as spring practice was winding down on April 9.

"That’s an area of our team where we need to add depth," Saban said. "We’ve got a young guy that’s trying to learn how to play and we’ve got a couple of other guys coming in so it’s going to be really important that … we haven’t played Kendall Randolph there at all this spring. We’re playing him on the offensive line giving him every opportunity to be a starter. So, it’s … I’m not disappointed at all in the guys that we have. We just need more guys at that position."