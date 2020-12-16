SI All-American Candidate Terrence Ferguson Latest 2021 Offensive Lineman to Sign With Crimson Tide

The 6-foot-4, 290 pound lineman is the latest addition to the 'Great Wall of 'Bama'

The 2021 recruiting cycle saw the University of Alabama land one of the best offensive-line groupings in the country with the Brockermeyer twins, JC Latham, and Terrence Ferguson.

On the same weekend back in July that saw the Crimson Tide add Tommy and James Brockermeyer, Ferguson announced his plans to roll with the Crimson Tide, putting the exclamation point on Alabama's stake for the best in 2021.

Ferguson, a native of Fort Valley, Ga., landed with coach Nick Saban and company over Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

On Wednesday, his national letter of intent arrived in Tuscaloosa and he will step foot on campus in January as an early enrollee.

Ferguson's recruitment, and the fact that it was in Kirby Smart's backyard, was another example of what Saban had to overcome in this cycle given that official visits were put to a halt in mid-March due to COVID-19.

With Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, and Deonte Brown's time at the Capstone coming to an end in 2020, Ferguson will have the opportunity to compete for a meaningful role as soon as he arrives.

"I love Ferguson's game," Sports Illustrated All-American analyst John Garcia Jr. said. "He can be physically dominant and he can also dominate with finesse. I really like how he plays in space. Great frame and really good athlete."

SIAA thinks he could end up being a versatile piece of the Crimson Tide in the trenches:

Prospect: OL Terrence Ferguson

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle/Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Ideal tackle height and weight with plus arm length. Could use some reshaping, but nothing a solid strength and conditioning program won’t clean up.



Athleticism: Thick, yet tight-hipped athlete that plays with quick feet and understands an opponent’s body lean when engaged. He plays with great energy and effort and has tremendous pop in his hand strike. Has positional versatility on the next level, but all the necessary requirements to excel at tackle on the Power-5 level.

Instincts: Just understands leverage in every sense of the word. The film also shows that he clearly understands the play intention and design based on where he’s putting that big backside. Nasty is an understatement. He’s driving defenders off the screen and pursuing linebackers at the next level.

Polish: Technician. Rarely, if ever, over-strides or false steps. Aims small and misses small in his hand strike, especially in pass pro. For someone who struggles with hip tightness, he reaches well on outside zone scheme, which will only get better on the next level. Can be a bit of a leaner in the run game; could fire those hips a bit more.

Bottom Line: Is this the next Andrew Thomas? Ferguson’s technique is out of the world; all that needs refining is the tightness in his hips. Like Thomas, he’s rarely in a bad position. The only difference is, Thomas cleaned a lot up in college technique-wise, and this guy won’t have to. Not near the athlete, but plenty to make do.