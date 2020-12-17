Talented JUCO DB Khyree Jackson Signs With Alabama Football

The Crimson Tide's defensive backfield got better on Wednesday afternoon when Jackson's national letter of intent reached the Alabama football complex

One of the best defensive backs at the junior college level is officially taking his talents to Tuscaloosa.

On Wednesday evening, JUCO standout Khyree Jackson signed his national letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama. He had been verbally committed to the Crimson Tide since mid-August.

He chose coach Nick Saban and company over the likes of Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, among others.

Jackson, who is currently enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, stands at a towering 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Last season he suited up for Fort State Community College in Kansas, where he totaled 28 tackles and intercepted three passes.

In July, EMCC coach Buddy Stephens was on Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa and called Jackson, "the best defensive back I have coached in all of my 19-year history."

This is not the first time the Crimson Tide has reached into Scooba, Miss. and landed an elite talent. In 2017, Alabama signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson fills a position of need in the 2021 recruiting class, as the Crimson Tide could see junior corners Patrick Surtain II, and Josh Jobe both head to the NFL after the 2020 campaign.

Unfortunately, EMCC did not have a season in 2020 due to COVID-19 so Jackson wasn't able to showcase how much he has developed in his second season of collegiate football.

He joins an incoming group of defensive backs that have already signed on Wednesday including Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Kaine Williams, Devonta Smith, and Kadarius Calloway.