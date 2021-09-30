September 30, 2021
Top 2022 Point Guard Jaden Bradley Announces College Decision
Bradley was down to five finalists, including Arizona, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Florida State and Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball received its first commitment of the 2022 cycle this afternoon, as point guard Jaden Bradley announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide live on ESPN. 

Out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Bradley chose Alabama over four other finalists, Kentucky, Arizona, Gonzaga and Florida State. 

The senior point guard cut his list of finalists earlier this year, and he visited Tuscaloosa and coach Nate Oats and staff the weekend of July 11. 

Other recruiting stops included Michigan, Florida State, North Carolina and Kentucky, among others, but it was the Crimson Tide who sealed his pledge today and added the first name to its 2022 class.

It was a relatively quiet process for Bradley, who kept recruiting experts unsure of his decision until recently. The IMG product, in fact, was predicted to pick either Arizona, North Carolina or Kentucky, as Alabama's efforts and momentum weren't made public after his visit this summer.

This story will be updated.

