Two-Year Recruiting Depth Chart for Alabama Football

Last week, the University of Alabama football locked up 2021's No. 1 recruiting class in the nation after finishing second to Georgia in 2020 per Sports Illustrated All-American.

Over the last two cycles, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his staff have hit home runs at positions of need and have continued to show no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail.

Even in 2021, Alabama signed 11 of SIAA's top 99 prospects, which is just flat-out ridiculous. In 2020, it signed the consensus No. 1 player in America in quarterback Bryce Young and found defensive superstars in safety Malachi Moore and linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Here is Bama Central's in-depth look at the two-year recruiting depth chart for the Crimson Tide:

Quarterback

Bryce Young (6'0, 194) (2020)

Jalen Milroe (6'2, 201) (2021)

With no spring football in 2020, an all-SEC schedule, and playing behind a Heisman finalist in Mac Jones, lots of meaningful snaps were extremely hard to find for Bryce Young. He ended up completing 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 156 yards and one touchdown. Young is now the presumed starter and has some of the best odds to even win the Heisman Trophy this coming up season. Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe is still really raw and should be viewed as a long-term developmental project. He is a true dual-threat signal caller in every sense. With these two guys at the most important position on the gridiron, the Crimson Tide is set for years to come.

Running back

Jase McClellan (5'11, 212) (2020)

Roydell Williams (5'10, 210) (2020)

Camar Wheaton (5'11, 190) (2021)

Kyle Edwards (6'0, 209) (2020)

Alabama fans saw Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams' talent in spurts during mop-up time of certain contests late in the year. McClellan put his on display during the regular-season finale against Arkansas with an 80-yard touchdown scamper, while Williams scored the first touchdown of his career against Kentucky. With Brian Robinson Jr. and Keilan Robinson returning, along with Trey Sanders getting back to full health, the Crimson Tide's running back room is loaded yet again.

Wide receiver

Javon Baker (6'2, 195) (2020)

Thaiu Jones-Bell (6'0, 190) (2020)

Traeshon Holden (6'3, 208) (2020)

Jacorey Brooks (6'2, 190) (2021)

Agiye Hall (6'3, 195) (2021)

Christian Leary (5'10, 185) (2021)

JoJo Earle (5'10, 175) (2021)

Over the last two years, Alabama has sent wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, and now 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the professional ranks. That's no problem because coach Nick Saban and company have recruited the position exceptionally well in 2020 and 2021. John Metchie III is the clear cut No. 1 pass catcher going into the offseason, but the battle for No. 2 and No. 3 is on. In terms of immediate impact, Javon Baker and Jacorey Brooks might have the best shot going into spring practices. Watch out for Leary and Earle to play a role in the Crimson Tide's return game. Both players have that electrifying ability that made Waddle so special in that department.

Tight end

Caden Clark (6'3, 245) (gray-shirted in 2020)

Robbie Ouzts (6'4, 260) (2021)

Both of these guys weren't the highest rated in their respective classes but they have the potential to develop into key contributors down the line like that of a Miller Forristall this past season. Robbie Ouzts' athleticism will surprise some fans whenever he gets a chance to step on the field. He has a chance to be one of the sleepers of the 2021 signing class.

Offensive tackle

Javion Cohen (6'4, 325) (2020)

Damieon George (6'6, 345) (2020)

Tommy Brockermeyer (6'5, 292) (2021)

JC Latham (6'6, 325) (2021)

Conventional thinking says that Evan Neal will move from right tackle to left tackle in 2021 to replace Alex Leatherwood. If Chis Owens stays at center and doesn't push out to right tackle, then this is a key position battle to watch. In terms of these four players, the edge goes to Javion Cohen at the moment, who was an All-SEC Freshman selection in 2020. However, both Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham maybe have the best opportunity of any 2021 signee to see immediate playing time given their size, length, and pure athleticism.

Guard/center

Seth McLaughlin (6'4, 280) (2020)

James Brockermeyer (6'3, 270) (2021)

Jaeden Roberts (6'5, 340) (2021)

Terrence Ferguson (6'4, 290) (2021)

There is a harder path to immediate playing time for the interior linemen with Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Owens still on the roster, but the Crimson Tide's future looks incredibly bright in the trenches. Alabama may just found its next Deonte Brown in Jaeden Roberts. He's a mauler and violent with his hands at the point of attack. The Crimson Tide also signed the No. 1 center in the country in James Brockermeyer, who's technical skills resemble that of Ryan Kelly's.

Defensive tackle

Tim Smith (6'4, 320) (2020)

Jamil Burroughs (6'3, 326) (2020)

Jah-Marien Latham (6'3, 285) (2020)

Damon Payne (6'4, 297) (2021)

Tim Keenan III (6'2, 335) (2021)

Anquin Barnes (6'5, 300) (2021)

Monkell Goodwine (6'4, 278) (2021)

Not only does this group clog running lanes and fill gaps, but they all can get to the quarterback from the interior. That's what makes this haul in the defensive trenches so impressive. Throughout 2020, Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs saw their playing time increase and even Smith is responsible for the fumble recovery that helped secure the SEC title over Florida. You can never have too many bodies on the d-line and guys like Damon Payne, Anquin Barnes, and Monkell Goodwine could find a way into the rotation on Saturdays this fall.

Defensive end/outside linebacker

Will Anderson (6'4, 235) (2020)

Chris Braswell (6'3, 220) (2020)

Quandarrius Robinson (6'5, 220) (2020)

Dallas Turner (6'4, 245) (2021)

Keanu Koht (6'4, 215) (2021)

Pass rusher is such a pivotal position on the field and Saban and his coaching staff have hit home runs there over the last two cycles. For starters, Will Anderson led the SEC in sacks in 2020 and won the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award. He will continue to be a terror for opposing quarterbacks and 2021 signee Dallas Turner could be next in line to wreak havoc and become the next sensation.

Inside linebacker

Demouy Kennedy (6'3, 215) (2020)

Jackson Bratton (6'3, 225) (2020)

Deontae Lawson (6'2, 217) (2021)

Kendrick Blackshire (6'2, 245) (2021)

Ian Jackson (6'1, 225) (2021)

With Dylan Moses gone, one of the inside linebacker spots is up for grabs in 2021. In both of the last two recruiting classes, Alabama went and landed four of the Yellow Hammer State's best in Demouy Kennedy, Jackson Bratton, Deontae Lawson, and Ian Jackson. Kendrick Blackshire hails from Texas and his body already looks like a NFL veteran's. But Lawson's ability to defend in space, his pursuit, and length make him a trendy pick to be the Crimson Tide's next great inside backer.

Safety

Malachi Moore (6'0, 182) (2020)

Brian Branch (6'0, 190) (2020)

Kristian Story (6'1, 215) (2020)

Kaine Williams (6'2, 195) (2021)

Terrion Arnold (6'0, 180) (2021)

Kadarius Calloway (6'0, 200) (2021)

The headliner of this group is clearly Malachi Moore, who had an unbelievable rookie season on his way to earning All-SEC Second Team and Freshman All-American honors. One of the special things about this specific group is each player's versatility. They can all play multiple positions in the back end of the secondary and that is invaluable. Of the 2021 signees, Kaine Williams will be interesting to watch down the line, to see if he moves into a hybrid linebacker-defensive back position, similar to Mark Barron in the past.

Cornerback

Ronald Williams (6'2, 190) (2020)

Khyree Jackson (6'3, 197) (2021)

Ga'Quincy McKinstry (6'1, 180) (2021)

Jahquez Robinson (6'2, 190) (2020)

Devonta Smith (6'0, 185) (2021)

Heading into 2021, one of the biggest storylines on the Crimson Tide's defense is who will replace Patrick Surtain II. Two former JUCO players are in this group with Ronald Williams and Khyree Jackson. When Alabama signs those prospects, almost all the time, the expectation is they will contribute immediately. Unfortunately for Williams, a broken arm cost him his chances at seeing the field for much of 2020. On the other hand, Jackson might be the tallest cornerback Saban has ever coached. Either way, both of these guys could be primed to contribute in a massive way this season.