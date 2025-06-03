Bama Central

Recruiting Roundup and SEC Regional Performance on The Joe Gaither Show

The SEC had a disappointing weekend in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. | Episode 452: June 3, 2025.

Joe Gaither

JG Show edit
JG Show edit / Joe Gaither | Canv

Let's welcome Mason Woods back on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we talk about the weekend in recruiting, the conclusion of the NCAA Baseball Regional round and we welcome "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln to talk about this weekend's New Era Wrestling show.

New Era Wrestling's Anniversary VII is this Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Swann Gym in Jasper, Ala. Tickets are available online here. Use the promotional code "JoeG25" at checkout for a discount!

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.