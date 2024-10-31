Bama Central

2026 4-Star Defender Commits to Crimson Tide

Vodney Cleveland, 4-star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Alabama on social media this week.

Mason Woods

Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer coaches his players during warm ups before their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer coaches his players during warm ups before their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Crimson Tide continues to roll on the recruiting trail.

Alabama picked up it's second commitment for the 2026 recruiting class this week, landing 4-Star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland from Birmingham, Alabama. Cleveland is fourth ranked player in the state of Alabama and the third ranked defensive lineman in the nation.

The 6-foot-3, 305 lb. defender holds over 25 division one offers and chose Alabama over the likes of Tennessee, Oregon, Miami and more. He joins cornerback Dorian Barney as just the second commitment for the 2026 class for the Crimson Tide. Barney committed to Alabama back in May.

Cleveland is a big bodied defensive lineman with the ability to stuff running lanes and wreak havoc up front with his size. He's a player with a skillset similar to that of someone like Tim Keenan III, who frequently causes problems for opposing offensive linemen facing off against Alabama's defense.

As a junior this season he has 38 total tackles, six of which went for a loss, and has helped guide the Parker Thundering Herd to a 9-1 record.

As of now, Alabama holds the 36th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2026, but if the 2025 class is any indicator, Kalen DeBoer and his staff will continue to win on the recruiting trail.

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Recruiting