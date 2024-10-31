2026 4-Star Defender Commits to Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide continues to roll on the recruiting trail.
Alabama picked up it's second commitment for the 2026 recruiting class this week, landing 4-Star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland from Birmingham, Alabama. Cleveland is fourth ranked player in the state of Alabama and the third ranked defensive lineman in the nation.
The 6-foot-3, 305 lb. defender holds over 25 division one offers and chose Alabama over the likes of Tennessee, Oregon, Miami and more. He joins cornerback Dorian Barney as just the second commitment for the 2026 class for the Crimson Tide. Barney committed to Alabama back in May.
Cleveland is a big bodied defensive lineman with the ability to stuff running lanes and wreak havoc up front with his size. He's a player with a skillset similar to that of someone like Tim Keenan III, who frequently causes problems for opposing offensive linemen facing off against Alabama's defense.
As a junior this season he has 38 total tackles, six of which went for a loss, and has helped guide the Parker Thundering Herd to a 9-1 record.
As of now, Alabama holds the 36th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2026, but if the 2025 class is any indicator, Kalen DeBoer and his staff will continue to win on the recruiting trail.