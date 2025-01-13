5-Star Offensive Tackle Decommits from Alabama
2025 5-Star prospect and No. 4 ranked offensive tackle in the nation, Ty Haywood, officially announced his decommitment from the Crimson Tide this week.
He had been committed to the Tide since July of this year.
Haywood was one of four 5-Star prospects in Alabama's 2025 recruiting class alongside Keelon Russell, Michael Carroll and Dijon Lee. The Tide still has commitments from four other offensive lineman, but losing a player of Haywood's caliber is certainly a blow to the class.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, and hailing from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, he's considered the No. 2 tackle, the No. 4 player in the state of Texas and the No. 11 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by the 247Sports composite.
He uses his massive frame to his advantage, easily clearing running lanes and swallowing up pass rushers. Haywood is a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up in track and field for the shot put event. In spring 2024, the behemoth offensive tackle put up double-digit 50-foot plus shot put reps, and even threw a personal best of 58-6.
Haywood officially visited Tuscaloosa over the final weekend in May and was accompanied the whole weekend by Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic who served as his lead recruiter.
As of now, Alabama still holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, and has also picked up premium talent in the transfer portal this offseason. While Kalen DeBoer's first season may not have gone exactly according to plan, the Tide is still is just as good a place as ever on the recruiting trail.