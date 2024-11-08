Bama Central

Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker

A look at who is committed to the Tide for the signing class of 2025 and a preview of 2026.

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Kalen DeBoer and his staff currently have the first ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Take a look at each of the commits in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026.

Class of 2025

Hard Commits (23)

Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024

247Sports: No. 1
On3: No. 1
Rivals: No. 2

Commitments

  1. CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
  2. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
  3. DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
  4. DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
  5. DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
  6. EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
  7. K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
  8. LB Dawson Merritt, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Stilwell, Kansas (Committed 06/06/2024)
  9. LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
  10. LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
  11. LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
  12. OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
  13. OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
  14. OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
  15. OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
  16. OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
  17. QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
  18. RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
  19. RB Anthony Rogers, 5-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Montgomery, Alabama (Committed 06/02/2023)
  20. TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
  21. TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
  22. WR Caleb Cunningham, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Ackerman, Mississippi (Committed 07/13/2024)
  23. WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)

1. CB Dijon Lee - Mission Viejo, California

Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 21 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 22 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 28 nationally, No. 2 state. No. 3 position

2. Chuck McDonald - Santa Ana, California

Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 97 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 106 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: No. 53 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 3 state

3. Kevonte Henry - Norwalk, California

Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 219 nationally, No. 24 position, No.18 state
On3: No. 262 nationally, No. 28 position, No. 21 state
Rivals: No. 2 nationally

4. Steve Mboumoua - Summit, Mississippi

Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: not ranked nationally, No. 1 state
On3: No. 285 nationally, No. 21 position
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 23 position

5. London Simmons - Flowood, Mississippi

Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 296 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 513 nationally, No. 55 position, No. 16 state
On3: No. 471 nationally, No. 70 position, No. 13 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 13 state

6. Justin Hill - Cincinnati, Ohio

Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 55 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 48 nationally, No.5 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No.130 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 5 state

7. Alex Asparuhov - Fresno, California

Position: Kicker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 2 position
On3: No. 4 position
Rivals: not rated

8. Dawson Merritt - Stilwell, Kansas

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 85 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 127 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 6 state

9. Darrell Johnson - Eastman, Georgia

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 149 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 21 state
On3: No. 64 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 7 state
Rivals: No. 46 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 6 state

10. Luke Metz- Hoschton, Georgia

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 279 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 38 state
On3: No. 334 nationally, No. 34 position, No. 45 state
Rivals: No. 89 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 12 state

11. Abduall Sanders, Jr. - Santa Ana, California

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 282 nationally, No. 32 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 363 nationally, No. 58 position, No. 32 state
Rivals: No. 219 nationally, No. 18 position, No. 19 state

12. Michael Carroll - Bradenton, Florida

Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 315 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 13 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 9 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 1 state
Rivals:No. 31 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 8 state

13. Mal Waldrep - Phenix City, Alabama

Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 320 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 465 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 490 nationally, No. 39 position, No. 23 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 16 state

14. Micah Debose - Mobile, Alabama

Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 152 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 194 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 14 state
Rivals: No. 136 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 11 state

15. Jackson Lloyd - Carmel, California

Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 290 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 71 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 48 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 232 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 21 state

16. Ty Haywood - Denton, Texas

Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 13 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 11 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: No. 26 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 7 state

17. Keelon Russell - Duncanville, Texas

Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 8 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 12 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: No. 10 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 3 state

18. Akylin Dear - Quitman, Mississippi

Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 38 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 44 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 68 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 3 state

19. Anthony Rogers - Montgomery, Alabama

Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 141 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 162 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: No. 146 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 12 state

20. Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap, Georgia

Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 211 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 403 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 52 state
On3: No. 336 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 46 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 54 state

21. Kaleb Edwards - El Dorado, Hills, California

Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 240 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 162 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 135 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 28 state

22. Caleb Cunningham - Ackerman, Mississippi

Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 16 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 17 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 27 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 1 state

23. Lotzeir Brooks - Millville, New Jersey

Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 170 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 254 nationally, No. 32 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 412 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 34 state

Class of 2026

Hard Commits (2)

Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024

247Sports: No. 22
On3: No. 26
Rivals: No. 21

Commitments

  1. CB Dorian Barney, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Carrollton, Georgia (Committed 05/19/2024)
  2. DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)

1. Dorian Barney - Carrolton, Georgia

Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 66 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 8 state
On3: No. 164 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 20 state
Rivals: No. 135 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 17 state

2. Vodney Cleveland - Birmingham, Alabama

Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 305 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 35 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 163 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: No. 94 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 5 state

Important Recruiting Dates

Early Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through December 6, 2024)
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through January 15, 2025)
National Signing Day - February 5, 2025 (Runs through April 1, 2025)

