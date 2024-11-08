Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker
Kalen DeBoer and his staff currently have the first ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Take a look at each of the commits in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (23)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No. 1
On3: No. 1
Rivals: No. 2
Commitments
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Dawson Merritt, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Stilwell, Kansas (Committed 06/06/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- RB Anthony Rogers, 5-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Montgomery, Alabama (Committed 06/02/2023)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- WR Caleb Cunningham, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Ackerman, Mississippi (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
1. CB Dijon Lee - Mission Viejo, California
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 21 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 22 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 28 nationally, No. 2 state. No. 3 position
2. Chuck McDonald - Santa Ana, California
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 97 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 106 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: No. 53 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 3 state
3. Kevonte Henry - Norwalk, California
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 219 nationally, No. 24 position, No.18 state
On3: No. 262 nationally, No. 28 position, No. 21 state
Rivals: No. 2 nationally
4. Steve Mboumoua - Summit, Mississippi
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: not ranked nationally, No. 1 state
On3: No. 285 nationally, No. 21 position
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 23 position
5. London Simmons - Flowood, Mississippi
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 296 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 513 nationally, No. 55 position, No. 16 state
On3: No. 471 nationally, No. 70 position, No. 13 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 13 state
6. Justin Hill - Cincinnati, Ohio
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 55 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 48 nationally, No.5 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No.130 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 5 state
7. Alex Asparuhov - Fresno, California
Position: Kicker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 2 position
On3: No. 4 position
Rivals: not rated
8. Dawson Merritt - Stilwell, Kansas
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 85 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 127 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 6 state
9. Darrell Johnson - Eastman, Georgia
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 149 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 21 state
On3: No. 64 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 7 state
Rivals: No. 46 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 6 state
10. Luke Metz- Hoschton, Georgia
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 279 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 38 state
On3: No. 334 nationally, No. 34 position, No. 45 state
Rivals: No. 89 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 12 state
11. Abduall Sanders, Jr. - Santa Ana, California
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 282 nationally, No. 32 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 363 nationally, No. 58 position, No. 32 state
Rivals: No. 219 nationally, No. 18 position, No. 19 state
12. Michael Carroll - Bradenton, Florida
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 315 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 13 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 9 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 1 state
Rivals:No. 31 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 8 state
13. Mal Waldrep - Phenix City, Alabama
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 320 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 465 nationally, No. 35 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 490 nationally, No. 39 position, No. 23 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 16 state
14. Micah Debose - Mobile, Alabama
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 152 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 194 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 14 state
Rivals: No. 136 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 11 state
15. Jackson Lloyd - Carmel, California
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 290 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 71 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 48 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 232 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 21 state
16. Ty Haywood - Denton, Texas
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 13 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 11 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: No. 26 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 7 state
17. Keelon Russell - Duncanville, Texas
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 8 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 12 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: No. 10 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 3 state
18. Akylin Dear - Quitman, Mississippi
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 38 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 44 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 68 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 3 state
19. Anthony Rogers - Montgomery, Alabama
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 141 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 162 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: No. 146 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 12 state
20. Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap, Georgia
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 211 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 403 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 52 state
On3: No. 336 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 46 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 54 state
21. Kaleb Edwards - El Dorado, Hills, California
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 240 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 162 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 135 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 28 state
22. Caleb Cunningham - Ackerman, Mississippi
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 16 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 17 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 27 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 1 state
23. Lotzeir Brooks - Millville, New Jersey
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 254 nationally, No. 32 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 412 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 34 state
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (2)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No. 22
On3: No. 26
Rivals: No. 21
Commitments
- CB Dorian Barney, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Carrollton, Georgia (Committed 05/19/2024)
- DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)
1. Dorian Barney - Carrolton, Georgia
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 66 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 8 state
On3: No. 164 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 20 state
Rivals: No. 135 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 17 state
2. Vodney Cleveland - Birmingham, Alabama
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 305 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 35 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 163 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: No. 94 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 5 state
Important Recruiting Dates
Early Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through December 6, 2024)
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through January 15, 2025)
National Signing Day - February 5, 2025 (Runs through April 1, 2025)