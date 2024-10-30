Alabama Baseball Lands Class of 2026 Commitment
Evan Malone, right handed pitcher from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide this week, becoming Alabama's eighth commitment for the 2026 class.
Malone is the fifth right handed pitcher to commit to the Tide for 2026, joining Shawn Sullivan from Barberton, Ohio, Hudson Devaughan from Mooresville, Indiana, Brighton Fontaine from North Wales, Pennsylvania and Tate Troxell from Noblesville, Indiana.
In his commitment post, Malone said, "First off, I want to thank god for the ability to play the game I love (...) Next, I wanna thank all my coaches, teammates, family and friends for their support throughout the years to get me where I am today,"
The post continued, "With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama. I want to thank the entire coaching staff at Bama for this incredible opportunity. Roll Tide!"
As of now Alabama holds the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game.
Now second year head coach Rob Vaughn and his staff put together a top 10 recruiting class in 2025, and with the new addition of Malone, look to be on their way to another strong class for 2026.