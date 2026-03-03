How To Watch Alabama's Midweek Games Against Jacksonville State And Alabama State

Alabama baseball took home the Frisco Classic title last weekend, going 2-1 against Iowa, Oregon State and Houston. The Crimson Tide now moves into the final week of its nonconference schedule as it faces North Florida at home. Before the weekend series, Alabama will play a double midweek, hosting Jacksonville State on Tuesday before heading down to Montgomery to play Alabama State on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide will have Bobby Alcock on the mound to make his first start of the season on Tuesday against the Gamecocks. Alcock has pitched 3.2 scoreless innings this year, allowing three hits while striking out five batters. The Wednesday starter has not yet been announced.

Here's everything you need to know to follow along with the Crimson Tide's midweek action:

How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State:

Who: Alabama (9-3) vs. Jacksonville State (10-2)

When: Tuesday, March 3 — 4 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Alabama State:

Who: Alabama (9-3) vs.

When: Wednesday, March 4 — 6 p.m. CT

Where: Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex, Montgomery, Ala.

TV: Streaming on SWAC TV

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.

Alabama's History Against Jacksonville State and Alabama State:

Alabama has seen these two teams a combined 62 times, as both of the in-state schools have been fixtures of the Crimson Tide's annual midweek schedule in recent years.

Alabama leads the series with Jacksonville State 38-10. The first 17 meetings, spread between 1967 and 1981, came when the Gamecocks were a Division II school. Alabama has won 24 of the 31 matchups played since Jacksonville State jumped up to Division I and is currently on a 10-game win streak, with the last loss coming in 2018 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama will also make the trip down to Jacksonville later this month for a Tuesday night matchup on March 31.

The Crimson Tide has dominated the series against Alabama State, winning all 14 games played. The Hornets nearly pulled off their first win two weeks ago, going down to the wire with Alabama in a 2-1 loss. That game was the only in series history where Alabama State kept it within three runs.

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday, March 3 — RHP Bobby Alcock (UA) vs. RHP Fisher Cantrell (JSU)