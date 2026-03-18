Alabama Basketball's Tampa Opponents on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we continue discussing the NCAA Tournament. We discussed the Hofstra Pride on the Tuesday show, so Wednesday we take a look at Texas Tech and Akron as the Crimson Tide hopes to qualify for the Sweet 16 this weekend. The program concludes with a discouraging baseball report after Alabama dropped another midweek game.

The show opens with our hosts discussing the three biggest keys for Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Hofstra. Gaither gives three numbers with his keys while Fernandez gets inside the minds of the competitors.

Next Fernandez gives his scouting report on the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Akron Zips. Can Alabama make the Sweet 16? Texas Tech has a few marquee victories, but is without their best player due to injury, while the Zips are one of the more dangerous mid majors.

Lastly, Fernandez discusses Alabama baseball as the Crimson Tide went to South Alabama and came up empty after errors cost Rob Vaughn's in another game.

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