Alabama Extends Pair of Offers to Two Highly-Touted Prospects

The 2027 recruiting trail is beginning to heat up, but Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff are looking beyond just the next upcoming group.

This week, the Crimson Tide extended a pair of new scholarship offers, one of which went to a talented wideout in the 2027 class, with the other going to one of the top 2028 prospects in the nation.

The first player to share the news of his Alabama offer was Jayden Upshaw from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia.

Rated as a 4-Star prospect in the class of 2027, Upshaw is a 6-foot-1, 196 lb. wideout with impressive production at the varsity level. Over the last three seasons, the lengthy target has hauled in 125 receptions for just under 2,000 yards with 22 touchdowns.

He helped lead Lee County to an 8-4 overall record and berth in the second round of the state playoffs this past season.

Upshaw originally received interest from the Crimson Tide staff in April of last year, but did not make it to campus for any unofficial visits. He did, however, make stops at Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, each of which have also extended an offer.

He is ranked as the No. 15 wideout in the nation and the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

The next player to receive an Alabama offer is one of the most sought after names in the 2028 class at this point, 5-Star safety Casey Barner from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.

Barner, also known as "Superman" per his X profile, is the No. 2 ranked safety in the nation and the No. 2 ranked overall prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He stands 5-foot-11, 190 lbs.

Despite his listing as a safety, Barner has seen time at multiple different positions all over the field. This past season, not only did he help his team to a 10-1 overall record, but he did so while splitting time between offense, defense and special teams.

He served as a running back, receiver, defensive back and even a return specialist, showing off his incredible athleticism along the way. Barner is a truly dynamic prospect that looks to be comfortable in almost any role on the field.

The sophomore already holds an impressive list of offers, including the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and many more, and he has taken several unofficial visits over the last year.

Now that the transfer portal window is finally drawing to a close, the Alabama staff is seemingly beginning to shift their focus to the recruiting trail, and look to be trying to make strong early impressions on impressive prospepcts.

